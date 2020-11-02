A polling place on Charleston's West Side has been moved.
Those who vote in Precinct 415 will cast their ballots at West Side Middle School on Tuesday, the Kanawha County Commission said in a news release Monday.
That voting precinct is typically located at Edgewood Summit. But it was relocated during the primary election to West Side Middle School, at 812 Park Ave., to ensure that COVID-19 safety guidelines were followed.
Also, Kanawha County voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days may contact the Kanawha County Clerk's Office, at 304-357-0110, to make arrangements to vote in person, according to a news release from Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick. To protect poll workers and other voters, McCormick wants those specific voters make an appointment to cast their ballots.