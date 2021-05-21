President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration Friday for regions of the Kanawha Valley due to severe ice storms and flooding from Feb. 27 to March 4, according to a news release.
The declaration makes federal dollars available to those in the region affected by the storms. To apply for assistance, register online at http://DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 1-800-621-FEMA.
“Kanawha County worked overtime to document the damage that occurred during these storms. The flooding was widespread and severe,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper wrote in the news release. “We fought for this opportunity to assist our flood victims. I sincerely thank the President and FEMA for making disaster assistance available to those residents and businesses that were damaged.”
The storms in February knocked out power for thousands in central and southern West Virginia, some for days at a time. Flash flooding, downed trees and other issues were also reported due to the storms.
“On behalf of the citizens of Kanawha County, this Commission made numerous requests for a Federal disaster declaration and the assistance that comes with it,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler in the release. “The damage was serious, and I am grateful that our citizens are eligible to apply for Federal funding.”