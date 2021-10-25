Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Kanawha County can now get protective and personal safety orders against perpetrators without going to a courthouse.
With a new pilot program, victims may file domestic violence protective orders or personal safety orders and attend hearings remotely, with the help of victim advocates with the YWCA’s Resolve Family Abuse Program and the REACH Rape Crisis Program.
Since January, 10,000 domestic violence and protective orders have been filed in West Virginia, Evan Jenkins, chief justice of the state Supreme Court, said during a news conference about the pilot program. Until recently, a person could only go to a courthouse to file the orders, Jenkins said.
“Also, the accused would know you only have one place to go,” he said. “Horrifically, there are examples and cases in West Virginia where it’s almost a race to the courthouse. Then, after a hearing ... in a parking lot or on the way home, a victim has to confront their abusers.
“We can do better. We can provide a safe opportunity and we can make the system work better.”
The pilot program is already running in Ohio and Cabell counties and will expand to other counties “in the coming months and years,” Jenkins said.
Julie Britton Haden, director of Resolve, said the agency has had a space set up for remote hearings for about a year. Out of a concern for safety, the location has not been disclosed.
Kanawha Family Court Judge Brittany Ranson Stonestreet said that, often, the fear and intimidation of going to court prevents victims from being present at their final hearings.
“I can’t help but wonder, now that we have a safe place for the petitioner to go, if perhaps that will increase the number of petitioners who come,” Stonestreet said. “And, ultimately, that leads to decision on the merits of a case, if a petitioner can appear remotely and present their evidence in a way that they feel safe and in a way that, again, allows me to hear the evidence and the testimony.”
The computer equipment for the new program costs about $5,000 per unit. With three units in Kanawha Magistrate Court and two in family court, the program will cost more than $30,000 in Kanawha County alone, Jenkins said. The pilot program is paid for with money from the federal STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program.
To file a domestic violence protective order remotely, call YWCA Resolve, at 304-340-3549, to set up an appointment. To file a personal safety order remotely, call the REACH program, at 304-340-3676, to set up an appointment.
Petitions also may still be filed in person at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex.