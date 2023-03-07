Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In the next fiscal year, the city of Charleston will take what officials say is the first step in increasing the salaries of all city workers to at least $15 per hour.

The city’s proposed $112 million fiscal year 2024 budget includes raises for workers making $11.56 an hour, the city’s lowest wage, finance director Andy Wood told the finance committee Monday evening.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you