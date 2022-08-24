Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sports complex exterior

Charleston and Kanawha County officials on Wednesday announced an $80 million investment into two Charleston Town Center mall structures that would transform the Macy's building and the Lee Street parking garage into a multi-sports complex.

In addition to hosting sports tournaments, the proposed Capital Sports Center would be accessible to community members, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said Wednesday.

“The models across the nation that are doing this, it's going to be basically you have a membership,” Salango said. “So, it will be a monthly membership-type program. But the whole facility will be at your disposal. You can come in, you can hit the gym, you can use the pool ... and the other amenities."

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you