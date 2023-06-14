Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The special prosecutor assigned to handle a criminal investigation involving Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said it may take “some time” for him to determine whether Carper will face any charges.

Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling said Tuesday he was on vacation last week when a Kanawha County Circuit judge signed an order appointing him to handle the investigation.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.