The special prosecutor assigned to handle a criminal investigation involving Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said it may take “some time” for him to determine whether Carper will face any charges.
Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling said Tuesday he was on vacation last week when a Kanawha County Circuit judge signed an order appointing him to handle the investigation.
Wandling said he went through the case file for the first time Monday and attempted to call some of the people involved. Some of them are on vacation this week, he said.
“So, it's going to take some time,” Wandling said. “I hate to put a time frame on it. It'll essentially take as long as it takes."
“There are a number of questions that need to be answered based upon the contents of this file,” he added. “I think there is very clearly additional information that exists that I need to get a hold of before deciding what to do.”
Wandling said he would work “as quickly as we can” in fairness to everyone involved.
“I know that you all in the media and those in the public who care about this want to see it come to a resolution, but we're just not there yet,” Wandling said. “But we are working as expeditiously as we can to bring it to a resolution one way or the other.”
The West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute picked Wandling to handle the case after the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested to be disqualified from the investigation, according to the court order prepared by Kanawha Prosecutor Charles Miller.
Carper is the subject of an investigation for what his daughter, Virginia Carper, called “an allegation of inappropriate conduct” at Daniel Boone Park on May 15.
In a statement on May 19, Virginia Carper said the allegation concerned Kent Carper while he was in a parked vehicle at or near the park that afternoon. The family said Carper was diagnosed to have had a heart attack and a stroke and underwent quadruple bypass surgery. The family’s statement pointed to Carper’s illness and “apparent confusion” regarding the alleged park incident.
Carper was released from the hospital on June 3, according to a statement from family spokesman Tom Susman. Susman on Tuesday referred a reporter seeking an update on the commissioner’s health to Charleston attorney Jesse Forbes.
Reached Wednesday, Forbes said he’s representing Carper as it relates to the investigation. He declined to comment on the allegation or police investigation on behalf of Carper, saying it would be premature to do so until the prosecutor finishes his investigation.
Forbes said Carper is still off work, following the advice of his physicians as he recovers.
