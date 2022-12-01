Evidence against a Charleston man accused of killing a woman includes doorbell camera footage of the shooting, a Kanawha County assistant prosecutor said Thursday.
Vestal Harper, 76, is charged with murder in the Aug. 30 shooting death of Nancy Belcher, 72. The shooting happened at Belcher’s home in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in Kanawha City.
Harper on Thursday entered pleas of not guilty to first-degree murder, presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and burglary during a virtual hearing in front of Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.
In opposing defense attorney John Sullivan’s request that Bailey set a property bond, assistant Kanawha County prosecutor Michele Drummond said evidence against Harper includes Ring camera footage that show Harper pulling a weapon and shooting Belcher "a number of times" after she refused to speak with the man.
The man then steps over Belcher and shoots her again, Drummond said. She added that given the crime was apparently fueled by jealousy, bond is not appropriate in the case.
Drummond also noted, despite Sullivan’s assertion that Harper has no prior criminal record, he was previously arrested for domestic assault, assault and other charges.
The shooting was reported around 4:40 p.m. Aug. 30. A caller told 911 dispatchers she heard Belcher yell for help moments before hearing several gunshots, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Charleston police responded to find Belcher with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of her home.
Police arrested Harper after locating his vehicle at Chesterfield Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, according to the complaint. When police stopped the vehicle, Harper opened the door and threw a handgun to the ground, the complaint says. Officers noticed blood splatter on Harper’s person, clothing and the handgun.
Bailey denied the defense’s request for bond, and Harper remains at South Central Regional Jail. A trial date was set for March 6.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.