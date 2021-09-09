A Yeager Airport task force is seeking assistance from the public in identifying those who fly drones over or near airports or aim laser pointers into aircraft cockpits.
Both activities, which can result in injury or death, have been increasing in recent years both nationally and across West Virginia.
"Last year, we had four laser strikes and three drone sightings at Yeager, and so far this year we've had at least two laser strikes and a drone sighting," said Russell Kennedy, operations manager at the Charleston airport.
Already this year, lasers pointed from the ground have entered the cockpits of 18 aircraft flying near eight West Virginia airports, according to a Federal Aviation Administration database.
From Jan. 1 through the end of July, laser strikes were reported by pilots flying near airports serving Charleston, Lewisburg, Parkersburg and Clarksburg three times at each location. Two laser strikes were reported at the Huntington and Elkins airports, while one was reported at Logan, according to the FAA.
A drone flying at the end of the runway nearest downtown Charleston earlier this year "came within a few feet of a training flight carrying an instructor and student," during this year's drone incident, Kennedy said.
"They were close enough to determine that the drone was a small replica of a Cessna-type aircraft," Kennedy said.
Lasers directed into an airplane's cockpit can temporarily blind or cause disabling eye injuries to pilots and other flight crew members, putting their lives and those of their passengers at risk.
"They pose a danger to both airport users and to our neighbors," Kennedy said.
Despite COVID, the number of laser strikes reported nationally has risen from 5,663 in 2018 to 6,136 in 2019 and 6,852 last year. Through July 31 of this year, 5,079 laser strikes had been reported, according to the FAA.
The high number of laser strikes is partly attributable to the easy availability of laser pointers, according to the FAA.
"Even the laser pointers you can buy at Pet Smart to tease your cats with are capable of temporarily blinding or injuring pilots," Kennedy said.
The FAA can impose civil fines of up to $11,000 for a single laser strike violation, with penalties of up to $30,800 possible for those responsible for repeated laser strike violations.
Yeager's Drone/Laser Strike Task Force includes airport police and security officers, general aviation pilots, licensed drone operators and FAA representatives.
Kennedy urged members of the public who see someone operating a drone on or near airport property or directing a laser pointer at aircraft flying in its vicinity to call 911 to report the event.
"We want to stop those who would place our passengers, our general aviation pilots or their families and friends at risk," he said.