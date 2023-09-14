Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For some Putnam County residents waiting for more fiber optic capacity, October will be a good month.

County Fiber Optic Director Ronnie Lovejoy says digging is scheduled to start Oct. 1 on the first phase of the project, barring unforeseen obstacles. It is all encompassed on the south side of the Kanawha River, in the Hurricane-Teays Valley-Winfield areas, and expected to take at least a year. The project will cost $16 million.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter.

He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you