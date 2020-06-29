Putnam County senior feeding program announced

The Putnam County Aging Program Inc. and the Buffalo Senior Center will be participating in the Senior Summer Feeding Program. Eligible individuals can stop at the Buffalo Senior Center, 48 Wright’s Lane in Buffalo, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and pick up a box of five shelf-stable meals.
Meal boxes contain a variety of canned food items (soup, chili, ravioli, etc), crackers, juices, cupped fruits and dry milk. Items contained in the boxes have a shelf life of approximately six months and do not need to be refrigerated.
All individuals aged 60 and older and their household members, regardless of age, are eligible provided they are not already receiving a meal through the Putnam County Aging Program or another similar program. There are no income guidelines. Individuals interested in participating should drive up to the Buffalo Senior Center on Tuesdays during the designated time and staff will bring one box for each household member out to your vehicle.
This program will be available every Tuesday through the end of summer. For more information, contact the Buffalo Senior Center at 304-937-3352.