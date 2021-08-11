In a decision that follows that of other local school boards, Putnam County will not require masks or face coverings when students return to school next week, but it will continue to enforce other safety protocols.
While the district will not require masks or face coverings to be worn during the school day, guidance issued Monday afternoon included a reminder to people that wearing them does help protect themselves and others around them.
School visitors, however, will be required to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination if they are going to have direct access to students during the school day. This does not apply to visitors who are picking up or dropping off in the main office.
Releasing the guidance now gives those preparing for the upcoming school year time to adjust, if necessary, and to know what to expect before students and staff return to classrooms Aug. 24.
“I understand that our Putnam County Schools’ families, staff and school community members may continue to have questions as the new school year approaches,” Superintendent Jon Hudson said. “Again, I will ask for your patience, understanding and flexibility as Putnam County Schools continues to persistently navigate through the fluidity of the COVID-19 and during the 2021-22 school year. I know that we will establish the best and safest ways to educate our students together as a team.”
Other mitigation procedures such as daily cleaning, hand washing and social distancing will continue to be enforced, as all eligible individuals may not yet be vaccinated.
The school system will continue to partner with state and local health departments for contact tracing procedures to identify any person who has been exposed to or contracted COVID-19.
Students who have been vaccinated will not be required to quarantine. Unvaccinated students who were flagged during contact tracing will not be required to quarantine if both individuals were wearing a mask at the time. Unvaccinated and unmasked individuals must quarantine, if exposed, for a period of 10 days if no test is done and no symptoms are identified or if the individual tests negative for the virus after seven days.
“As always, our top priority remains the safety of our students, staff and families. I am grateful for the collaboration and unity that I continue to witness in our outstanding school community. Once more, I believe that by working together as a team, we will launch a safe and successful 2021-22 school year in Putnam County. I truly value your continued support and trust.”
Putnam County Schools stated that all guidance is subject to change as additional information on the spread and prevention of COVID-19 becomes available. Additionally, the directives could evolve if new guidance is released by Gov. Jim Justice, public health officials or the state Department of Education.
More information and a complete list of back-to-school guidance can be found on the district’s website, www.putnamschools.com.