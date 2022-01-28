POCA -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick might have used these same words after a then-unknown quarterback named Tom Brady led his team to victory in the 2001 Super Bowl -- “We knew what we had.”
Belichick might not utter such bravado, but Kanawha Scales Chief Operating Officer Jim Freeman did say those words earlier this week. A Kanawha Scales & Systems veteran, Freeman recalled development of its batch load-out system in the late 1980s.
“We had something no one else was using,” he said. “We knew what we had.”
Traditionally, coal or other commodities had been “eyeballed” upon loading. The operator dumping the coal simply let it go until it looked full. Such cars were often too full and overweight, inviting hefty fines and disciplinary action from regulators.
But working with Fairchild International out of Glen Lyn, Virginia, Kanawha Scales discovered a new, vast market, one ripe for improvement to coal loading -- China. Fairchild, acquired by General Electric in 2012, used its contacts in China to broker the sale of Kanawha Scales’ loading system for $3.5 million. Fairchild had already been selling underground mining equipment in China.
“We thought, ‘This is pretty cool,'" Freeman said earlier this week, from Kanawha Scales' Rock Branch Industrial Park location in Poca. “What can we do with this now?”
Kanawha Scales uses the precise measurements of a railroad car or truck bed, and accounts for the density and granular makeup of the particular “batch,” or load. Using those factors, it may fill a truck or train car to its exact allowable limit, but no more. Once one car or truck is full, another pulls into its place.
What is boring to the average person may be vast innovation to those in the know. So it was with Kanawha Scales’ invention, guided by chief executive officer Jim Bradbury, who is semi-retired. Soon, Chinese brokers were lining up to represent Kanawha Scales, for a commission and the possible chance to sell some of their own companies’ products as part of the bundle.
A new generation in scales had dawned.
Freeman retains a 1992 bittersweet memory of tagging along to the ill-fated Twin Towers in New York, with Bradbury and other top company brass. Chinese brokers and Shearson-Lehman representatives were on hand to woo them.
“I was just a kid,” said Freeman, a Buffalo, New York-area native who has been at Kanawha Scales since 1982. “It was really something for me.”
Kanawha Scales continues to sell its load-out systems in China, India, Australia, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. It maintains a staff of 22 in Beijing. Three Chinese nationals are on its staff in Poca. Its KRS brand in China qualifies as a wholly-owned foreign enterprise, an important designation because it allows the foreign parent company to retain full control over the business operations.
In that vein, Kanawha Scales attempted to go it alone in the beginning. “We made a lot of mistakes and wasted a lot of money,” Freeman readily admits.
Later, once it had taken on Chinese agents as go-betweens, it could advise other U.S. firms looking to do business there.
“They really didn’t know the culture, the finances, how you got paid,” Freeman said.
In 1987, countries with capitalist economies welcomed China’s increased openness to the system and were willing to overlook the nation’s social injustices. That 1992 Kanawha Scales meeting in New York occurred just three years after the horrific Tiananmen Square massacre.
These days, venom at China is usually directed at its trade practices toward the U.S. Freeman said he doesn’t get criticism at doing business in China, maybe because he is selling to them and not the other way around.
The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly disrupted Kanawha Scales’ business practices in China.
“We’re troubled by it right now,” Freeman said. “We haven’t been able to travel there in two years.”
Selling the batch load-out devices is not Kanawha Scales’ only accomplishment. It is a national leader in the not-so-sexy but lucrative pursuit of scales and its ancillary products, such as test units for calibrating them. In the past decade, their testing units have become big sellers, transported by truck and easily unloaded. Weighing a specific amount, the machines calibrate the scale and record data.
Those are fabricated on site. Kanawha Scales still distributes scales manufactured by other companies. That’s how the company got its start in 1954. Kanawha Scales maintains 19 distribution centers in the eastern, midwestern and southern United States. The company employs about 250 people.