Walking In The Rain
People shield themselves from the rain Thursday along Charleston's Kanawha Boulevard. The National Weather Service forecast a 60% chance of rain and a high of 43 degrees for the city on Friday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Emergency first responders and Appalachian Power repairmen were busy Thursday as rain knocked out a small amount of electricity, caused vehicle crashes and flooded low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service said that, by shortly after noon, between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain had fallen and another 0.5 to 1 inch was possible in a flood warning area that stretched from Eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio to several Southern and central West Virginia counties, including Kanawha.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

