Emergency first responders and Appalachian Power repairmen were busy Thursday as rain knocked out a small amount of electricity, caused vehicle crashes and flooded low-lying areas.
The National Weather Service said that, by shortly after noon, between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain had fallen and another 0.5 to 1 inch was possible in a flood warning area that stretched from Eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio to several Southern and central West Virginia counties, including Kanawha.
Kanawha County had received about 1.5 inches of rain by late afternoon, according to a weather service online chart. The flood warning was to be in effect until 7:30 p.m. Thursday and a flood watch until 4 a.m. Friday.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency for all 55 counties Thursday afternoon because of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Justice noted in his declaration that "creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides." He said the state's Emergency Management Division is assisting county emergency management offices and state agencies in their response. Justice also ordered the Emergency Management Division to enact the state emergency operations flood response plan.
Kanawha County issued a state of emergency for heavy rainfall, as well, noting that the county's Emergency Response Team was on standby.
At one point Thursday, 730 Appalachian Power customers were without electricity in the Pinch/Quick area of Kanawha County. Most of them, 582, were customers in the Flat Hollow Farm Driveway Access area. Power had been restored there by about 2:30 p.m.
By 2:15 p.m., only 77 remained without power on Ozzie Lane, off Quick Road, down from 148 earlier in the day. Appalachian Power estimated a 4:30 p.m. service restoration. Tree contact caused the problem, according to the utility’s online outage map.
The deluge also caused a tractor-trailer to jackknife on the West Virginia Turnpike between the Chelyan exit and the Chelyan toll plaza, a Kanawha Metro 911 dispatcher said. Northbound lanes were blocked for a while. Another crash on the Turnpike, near the Paint Creek exit, involved a single vehicle. Both scenes were clear by early afternoon, with no injuries reported.
Dispatchers also reported a mudslide on Sissonville Drive, within the Charleston city limits. Charleston police investigated. No injuries were reported.
As for flooding, several low areas got swamped, including the Chesterfield Avenue and South Park Road underpass in Kanawha City and Kanawha Terrace/Ninth Street in St. Albans. A dispatch supervisor said both underpasses would be closed until the water receded.
Putnam County released students two hours early Thursday, according to its Facebook page. The announcement sparked gripes from parents who said they weren’t afforded enough advance notice.
Cabell County Schools dismissed students one hour early.
“Several reports of low-lying flooding have been received,” the National Weather Service said. “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
The weather service forecast a 60% chance of rain and a high of 43 degrees for Charleston on Friday.