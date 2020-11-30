Brent Webster spent Monday waiting out the rain. It's a familiar routine he's repeated often since becoming Charleston's public works director in September 2017, and one he'll likely repeat again many times over the next few months.
“We’ve been lucky the past couple of years with pretty mild winters,” Webster, 51, said. "But they’re saying this year might be different. We just have to wait and see.”
For Webster, a police officer for 23 years, waiting doesn’t mean sitting on idle hands. If there's a threat of winter weather, the responsibility falls to Webster and his 72-person staff to make sure the city is prepared to the best of its resources.
“The city’s public works department spends all year diligently preparing for any and every situation,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “These men and women have to be nimble in order to keep our citizens safe. I’m proud of the work they do and feel confident in their abilities to lead us in times of inclement weather.”
In this case, that first means transitioning a fleet of roughly 20 trucks from collecting loose leaves to clearing streets and roadways of snow, ice and slush. There’s a hierarchy when they start rolling, with bus routes taking top priority, followed by bridges, hospitals and schools.
It’s kind of similar to what he experienced in his former life as a police officer -- it’s not what you do, but what you might have to do. Or, perhaps to use a familiar military line, to hurry up and wait.
For Webster, both apply.
“We’re always making sure we’re in position that we can cover the entire city,” Webster said. “That is, if and when it snows.”
The overnight snow was expected to bring the first measurable snowfall to the Kanawha Valley this year. By comparison, the first snow hit the area on Veterans Day in 2019.
Regardless of when it arrives, Webster and his staff continue to execute their routine and stay prepared. A big part of being prepared is knowing what to expect, something that's never easy when it comes to weather. To help with that, Webster relies on his dispatchers and staffers on the ground to keep him abreast of what might -- or might not -- happen.
“Right now it’s kind of a wait-and-see situation,” Webster said. “But, as you approach January, it’s an every-other-day threat.”