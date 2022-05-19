The Kanawha County Board of Canvassers will conduct a recount of two Charleston City Council races next week.
The board notified candidates in the Democrat at-large and Ward 8 races that a recount will take place at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office, at 415 Quarrier St., Charleston.
The board, made up of Kanawha County commissioners, met Thursday afternoon and certified the results of the primary election with the exception of those two City Council races and the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 race, which cannot be certified until Tuesday under state law, according to commission president Kent Carper.
Tuesday's recount will be done by hand.
Corey Zinn, who was the seventh-highest vote-getter in the City Council at-large race, and Robert Sheets, who lost the Ward 8 race by one vote to Charleston business owner Kathy Rubio, requested recounts in certain precincts.
Only the top six candidates in the Democratic Party at-large race advance to November's primary election.
After the canvass, Zinn trailed Charleston attorney Shawn Taylor by 28 votes. Zinn had 1,852 votes and Taylor had 1,880.
Zinn said requesting the recount was not an easy decision. After doing research and talking with volunteers from West Virginia Can’t Wait, a political organization that’s supporting him in the campaign, he learned that, in some states, outcomes as close as the at-large race would have triggered a recount automatically.
“That gave me a lot of confidence that this was the right decision,” Zinn said. “Because there are going to be mistakes in the ballots. Are there going to be enough to cause me to win in the end? That's what we don't know. But we do know there's most likely some mistakes. So, we are going to investigate that.”
Zinn has chosen 23 of the city’s 49 precincts to recount. Zinn said precincts were chosen based on several factors.
According to state law, candidates who request recounts must pay for them, if they do not prevail. That includes the cost of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office personally serving each of the 16 candidates in the affected races with notice of the recount.
“There were a lot of routes that we discussed, to sort of limit -- we could have done a full recount, but it would have been more expensive with this at-large race.” Zinn said. “I was given some different options as far as limiting down the precincts. We selected some of the ones where we were tied or Shawn was ahead.”
Taylor said he doesn’t object to recounting the votes, as long as the proper laws and regulations are followed, but he doesn’t agree with Zinn picking certain precincts to count.
“As long as we're following the process that's outlined in the state code or any regulations that are followed by the secretary of state, it is what it is. I'm fine with it,” Taylor said. “I'm not threatened by it. I just want to get to an accurate final number and let the chips fall where they may.”
Taylor said that, if Zinn “cherry picks” precincts to recount and the results change, he’d have to look into how to protest those results.
“Don’t cherry pick precincts; do them all, if you want a recount,” Taylor said. “Because the canvass has been completed, and the canvass has reached a resolution.”
In the Ward 8 race, Sheets requested a recount of precincts 168 and 169, which make up the entirety of the ward.
The initial results from last week's primary election showed Sheets lost to Rubio by one vote. Sheets had 47 votes to Rubio's 48. The results did not change after a canvass of the provisional and absentee ballots earlier this week.