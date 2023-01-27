Capt. David Hodges, of the Charleston Fire Department, talks with reporters about the investigation into the Regal apartment building fire during a news conference Friday at Fire Station No. 2, on the capital city’s West Side.
Charleston Fire Department officials said Friday an apartment building that burned on the city’s East End earlier this week did not have a working fire alarm.
Firefighters responding Wednesday afternoon to the blaze at the Regal apartment building on Kanawha Boulevard did not hear an audible alarm or see flashing lights that would have accompanied an alarm, Capt. David Hodges told reporters Friday.
When firefighters attempted to sound the alarm using pull stations in the building, those did not work either, he said.
The fire department closed its investigation into the fire Friday, two days after the 37-unit apartment building was demolished because of instability. Because of the demolition, the cause of the fire cannot be determined, the department said in a news release.
“We knew this was going to be an issue when we called for the demolition order of the structure,” Hodges said. “We were going to lose a lot of evidentiary value. The investigators have spent the past hours and day out interviewing the tenants, neighbors, pulling private surveillance video security footage from neighboring houses, buildings, just trying to gather a timeline or if anything didn’t work. So, with that, we’re still stuck on the ‘undetermined.’”
The building was demolished so that firefighters could better access the fire in the roof of the structure. The tar on the roof had melted, creating a fuel that fed the fire, Hodges said.
If new information about the blaze comes out, he said, the case could be reopened.
The fire displaced dozens of Charleston residents. No injuries were reported.
Hodges said that, in September, the department’s fire marshal received an anonymous complaint that the Regal did not have an active fire alarm system. Inspectors found an electrical issue with the alarm.
“I believe that electric service had been disrupted that supplied the electricity for that panel,” Hodges said. “A corrective action plan was issued that day. It was immediately corrected that afternoon.”
The fire department had responded to the building as recently as Jan. 23 for a fire alarm, “so the fire alarm did activate, I believe, on the 23rd,” Hodges said.
He said that, because of the building’s age, it was not required to have a sprinkler system and had not been retrofitted with one.
The department’s Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to look into whether the property owners, Patriot Services Group, will face a penalty for not having a working alarm the day of the blaze, Hodges said.
“I know they’ve met with, or will be meeting with, the alarm company,” he said. “Ultimately, the responsibility of that defaults to the property owner. It’s their responsibility to make sure that alarm system is [working].”
A representative for Patriot Services Group did not respond to an emailed question about the alarm system.
The fire appeared to have started between the top floor and the attic of the building, the department said. Hodges said at least seven 911 calls were made Wednesday reporting the fire. To his knowledge, all were made by passersby who could see the smoke and flames, he said.
Hodges said the fire is a good reminder, even for individual residences, to make sure there are working fire alarms.
“We’re just extremely fortunate — us and all of the tenants that were there, that this wasn’t 3 a.m. instead of 3 p.m.,” Hodges said. “That would have been very detrimental. Our guys went in and searched the whole building and were able to clear it out room by room. Had that been a 12-hour difference, we would have had some unfortunate circumstances.”