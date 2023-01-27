Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Capt. David Hodges, of the Charleston Fire Department, talks with reporters about the investigation into the Regal apartment building fire during a news conference Friday at Fire Station No. 2, on the capital city’s West Side.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Fire Department officials said Friday an apartment building that burned on the city’s East End earlier this week did not have a working fire alarm.

Firefighters responding Wednesday afternoon to the blaze at the Regal apartment building on Kanawha Boulevard did not hear an audible alarm or see flashing lights that would have accompanied an alarm, Capt. David Hodges told reporters Friday.

