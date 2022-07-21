Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In its first year back in more than a decade, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta generated an estimated $31.5 million for the local economy, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and city officials announced Thursday.

Over five days of the event, an estimated 210,000 people attended. About a third of those visitors were out from out of town.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

