In its first year back in more than a decade, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta generated an estimated $31.5 million for the local economy, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and city officials announced Thursday.
Over five days of the event, an estimated 210,000 people attended. About a third of those visitors were out from out of town.
“It is without question to say that this economic impact is the largest that we've seen in memory,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said during a news conference announcing the estimates.
Bryan Hughes, a member of the Regatta Commission, said the event’s success was “beyond our wildest dreams.”
Hotel occupancy is estimated to have been 95%, for a total of 15,440 room nights, officials said. Of the 210,000 attendees, 71% were local residents and 29% traveled from at least 50 miles away, according to the visitors bureau.
Tim Brady, president and CEO of the convention and visitors bureau, said the Regatta was the biggest thing that’s happened in Charleston in decades.
“I can't think of anything on this same scope that happens in this general region of the state,” he said. “Frankly, it blew our minds as to how big it was.
“We went in with very conservative projections on what the economic impact might be because we didn't know what the reception for this would be like,” he said. “I think we were all blown away by how well this was received.”
Brady said the Convention and Visitors Bureau uses an economic impact calculator provided by Destinations International, an internationally known tourism research organization, to generate the estimated effect on the economy. It takes into account an attendance estimate, the average dollar amount a festival attendee spends each day and hotel room sales during the event, he said.
“We plug in some numbers and the formula itself uses some multipliers based on national and international research for a festival of this kind. This is the average dollar amount that a visitor spends each day; these are the things that they do,” Brady said. “So, you just kind of feed all of these numbers into a computer program and it comes up with what the estimated economic impact is. But, it's all based on a lot of well-researched data points.”
For comparison, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission girls and boys basketball tournaments generated $14.1 million. Concerts by Alabama, Morgan Wallen, Shinedown, Luke Bryan and Brooks & Dunn generated a combined $9.7 million.
Using cellphone data during a partnership with Madden Media, the Convention and Visitors Bureau identified Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky as the top five states for out-of-town attendees.
While the economic impact was big, Brady said the event also brought to the community an “overall positivity” that had an immeasurable positive effect on the city.
“That, to me, is why you do it,” Brady said. “You do it to generate business, sure, but you also do it because you want people to be proud of where they live.
“I can tell you, from a Convention and Visitors Bureau perspective, the best salespeople that we have for the city are the people that live here. So, to create this kind of positive attitude about the city and people be excited about Charleston and about Regatta, that helps us sell it and that will help me make it bigger next year.”
Goodwin said the city and the Regatta Commission have not decided whether next year’s event will again be held over the Independence Day weekend or around Labor Day, as in years past.
The good news, Goodwin said, is that, now, the city knows holding the event over the July Fourth weekend works. Goodwin said she anticipates having the date set for next year’s event in the next few weeks.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.