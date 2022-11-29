Quack-quack, they’re back — together.
For the first time in several years, the Great Rubber Ducky Race will be part of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta next year, officials announced Tuesday.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 8:17 pm
The race will begin at the South Side Bridge July 2, 2023. The Regatta is planned for June 30 through July 4.
A fundraiser for the United Way of Central West Virginia, the first rubber ducky race was held in 1988. It was associated with the Regatta, which paused after 2008.
At the suggestion of title sponsor West Virginia American Water, the United Way brought back the race in 2021, President Margaret O’Neal said.
Coming off the first year of COVID-19, O’Neal wasn’t sure she wanted to host the event at first. At the time, the city hadn’t yet announced plans to restart the Regatta in 2022.
“People that remembered it were like ‘yes, we have to do it,’” O’Neal said.
During 2021 and 2022, when the rubber ducky race was held in September, the event raised nearly $80,000 to support the programs of the United Way.
O’Neal said officials are thrilled to have the Regatta and the Great Rubber Ducky Race linked again. The fundraiser will reach more people with the help of the Regatta, she said.
“We didn’t know they would want us and we weren’t really sure it would work — the logistics,” O’Neal said. “But it’s hard to say no to the force that was the Regatta this year, if you were here and you saw it.”
Bryan Hughes, director of fundraising for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, said having the events together will help bolster both of them. The Regatta commission wants to bring all the events of Regatta’s yesteryear to the new event, but that will take time, planning and money, he said.
“This was one of them that people were dying to have back, and so now we’re going to make that dream a reality for a lot of folks,” Hughes said.
Ducks are on sale now, one for $5 each or $100 for a flock of 25. First prize for the race is $4,000 cash. Ducks can be purchased at https://www.duckrace.com /charleston.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county.
.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKersey
WV on Twitter.
City and County Reporter
