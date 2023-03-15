The Crow Pole, folks in “The Hollow” called it. It was little more than a wide spot by the side of the road, a place where older men sat and enjoyed each other’s company.
"I’ll always remember Mr. Duffy," Richard L. “Casey” James wrote in his 2009 book, "In the Hollow, One Mile from Here." "He came here [from South Carolina] seeking employment," James wrote, "which he found in a local chemical plant. He retired from the plant in the 1960s. He was a good storyteller and always carried a little walking stick, and smoked a pipe he could never keep lit.
“When I look back on my many visits to the Crow Pole, it reminds me of how heart-warming it was to witness the respect they had for one another. That respect naturally flowed outward to all who passed the Pole, and all they came in contact with, as they journeyed up and down the hollow.”
The late James, who rose to the rank of captain in the Charleston Police Department, paints a full picture of growing up on Wertz Avenue, known to generations past as “The Hollow.” It’s a mile-and-a-half stretch of road that branches off Kanawha Boulevard and meets with Oakridge Drive at the top.
While Oakridge leads to a world of bustling subdivisions, Wertz continues to hang on, with time claiming its longtime residents and few new arrivals to take their place.
In the book, James talks about being one of five children raised by a single mother who cleaned houses, in a house with no electric or hot water. Also revealing is his description of life in The Hollow, a mostly Black community that battled condescension and a look-down-the-nose attitude from others.
Although only a mile, at best, from the state Capitol building -- hence the name of James’ book -- the Hollow existed as its own world, probably more than it does now.
Earl Nowling, 74, has lived most of his life on Wertz in a blue, wooden hillside house with a sloped roof.
“From time to time I’ve had to deal with the concept that I wasn’t going to be anything in my life,” Nowling said. “Wertz Avenue had a bad reputation, but it wasn’t bad when I was growing up.”
“When we were kids we were free to do whatever we wanted. Everybody looked out after everyone else’s kids.”
Hidden away
Wertz is easy to miss. Those headed east out of Charleston pass its inconspicuous turnoff near The Open Door, a stone church occupied years ago by a hotel.
Conspicuous in the The Hollow are two parks -- one a patch of concrete, with a swingset and a few amusements (the site used to occupy the long-closed and demolished Riverview Elementary) and another on up the road that is little more than a basketball court.
Adrian “Bay” Wright played many basketball games on that court. He played a lot of everything on Wertz. The man now best known as the owner of Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill enjoyed a happy, though not materially rich, childhood on Wertz. Wright is 61.
“We fought for everything because you didn’t have much,” said Wright, the youngest male of seven boys, eight children in total. “You got the hand-me-downs from our older brothers. It was crazy but I loved it.
“Mom took care of eight kids. She was the only one working. My dad was around but he wasn’t totally in my life. I saw him here and there, but Mom was the breadwinner, the dad, the everything. We were afraid of my mom. Mom wasn’t trying to be your best friend back then. Grandma wasn’t being no friend.”
Wright told the familiar tale folks of previous generations do.
“I could do something and by the time I got home my mom knew,” he said. “There weren’t no beepers, no cellphones, there wasn’t no call waiting, but it got to her. Miss Geraldine [a neighbor] would whip me then I’d get a whipping when I got home.”
Wright played a lot and learned a lot in The Hollow. How to work on cars. How to plunge bikes down the steeply dangerous slope from Oakridge. His entrepreneurial bent, in fact, might have been sparked by collecting junked bicycles, painting them, then reselling them.
A dark memory is losing his 20-year-old brother, only two years his senior. He jumped off, for fun, of what was then a new 35th Street Bridge, built to tie in with interstate construction. The neighborhood boys had already done it from the old bridge, whose wreckage still lay in the water below. Searchers found Wright’s brother four days later, entangled in the old bridge. He apparently injured himself too badly to swim to safety.
Wright can rattle off the family names he remembers -- the Bumpuses, the Burks, the Harrises. When it came to sports, the Wertz kids would travel the Kanawha Valley to take part in bone-jarring sandlot football games and competitive basketball.
“Everybody up there had five or more kids,” Wright said. “They called us The Cartwright Boys [a nod to TV show 'Bonanza'] because there were seven of us.”
And now?
“If I had to do it all over again, I think I’d do it all over again, without hesitation,” he said.
Prominent Black architect John Norman built the first Wertz community center, according to James’ book. It opened in 1942 and served as a shining beacon for the area, with activities and movies for children and meeting spaces for adults. Two stories tall, it consisted of solid concrete and rebar.
City officials in the early 1980s decided to tear down the Norman-built center and move programs into the Riverview school, which still stood. Demolishing the building took a lot of work because it was so solidly built. The contractor lost money, James wrote. Now neither building remains.
“After 40 years of service to the community, this building was still in great shape,” he wrote. “It probably would have lasted another 100 years, while the old school building was on its last leg.”
Wertz today
Ruth Seals, 66, has lived her entire life in The Hollow. She recently moved to a spot closer to the mouth. She worked for the parks board when the former Riverview school -- oddly named since there was no view of the river -- was converted to a community center, replacing the Norman structure.
Seals and her daughter are raising her daughter’s child and three children belonging to her son. Not many young people remain.
“All the elderly people are dying out,” she says from her porch, which overlooks the “Bottom Road,” or Wertz itself. “Houses are being torn down. People aren’t having babies like they used to, so there’s really not that many kids.”
As for who and what’s left, she says, “It’s family. It’s not blood, but it’s family.”