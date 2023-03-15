Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Crow Pole, folks in “The Hollow” called it. It was little more than a wide spot by the side of the road, a place where older men sat and enjoyed each other’s company.

"I’ll always remember Mr. Duffy," Richard L. “Casey” James wrote in his 2009 book, "In the Hollow, One Mile from Here." "He came here [from South Carolina] seeking employment," James wrote, "which he found in a local chemical plant. He retired from the plant in the 1960s. He was a good storyteller and always carried a little walking stick, and smoked a pipe he could never keep lit.

Greg Stone can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

