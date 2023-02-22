Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

airport road slippage2 feb update
Buy Now

Cars alternate driving past a slippage of the hillside next to Keystone Drive below West Virginia Yeager International Airport. Yeager officials said Wednesday work to repair the slip is expected to be finished within one month.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

Repair work that began earlier this week on a slip on a section of hillside below Airport Road and above Keystone Drive is expected to be completed within one month, allowing two-way traffic to resume on both roads, officials at West Virginia International Yeager Airport said on Wednesday.

To accommodate heavy equipment being used for stabilization work now underway by state Department of Transportation crews, one lane along the lower section of Airport Road has been temporarily closed. A section of Keystone Drive below the repair project has been restricted to one lane since the slip began posing problems for both roads more than two years ago.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you