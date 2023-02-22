Cars alternate driving past a slippage of the hillside next to Keystone Drive below West Virginia Yeager International Airport. Yeager officials said Wednesday work to repair the slip is expected to be finished within one month.
Repair work that began earlier this week on a slip on a section of hillside below Airport Road and above Keystone Drive is expected to be completed within one month, allowing two-way traffic to resume on both roads, officials at West Virginia International Yeager Airport said on Wednesday.
To accommodate heavy equipment being used for stabilization work now underway by state Department of Transportation crews, one lane along the lower section of Airport Road has been temporarily closed. A section of Keystone Drive below the repair project has been restricted to one lane since the slip began posing problems for both roads more than two years ago.
Until the project is complete, airline passengers are being urged to budget a few extra minutes to complete the drive to the airport.
In another drainage-related matter, the Charleston airport’s governing board on Wednesday authorized HDR Engineering to begin planning work for the first phase of an airport drainage improvement project. The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated $355,372 for the first phase of the project.
HDR Engineering was also authorized to begin design work for a parking apron expansion project at the airport’s general aviation area, for which the FAA has allocated $380,209 to complete the project’s first phase of development.
Expanding the size of the general aviation apron would make room for the development of additional hangars and aircraft parking space.
Airport Director Dominque Ranieri told board members that she and other members of the airport’s staff met earlier this month with personnel from Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School to review plans to build a second hangar at the Charleston airport to accommodate growth. MU’s bachelor’s degree commercial aviation program, based at the Charleston airport, is in its second year of operation.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.