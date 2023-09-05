Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A recent report from the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy found that Charleston police officers are increasing overtime by thousands of hours and dollars each year.

Sara Whitaker, author of the report, found that, in fiscal year 2023 (July 2022-June 2023), Charleston officers claimed 78,004 hours of overtime to the tune of almost $3 million. This was $734,152 over what was budgeted for overtime pay, Whitaker said.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Recommended for you