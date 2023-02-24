A report stemming from a regular audit of the city of Charleston’s finances indicates the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office was investigating the city’s practices for using temporary workers.
The report from the accounting firm Suttle & Stalnaker, dated Jan. 27, was made public during a regular meeting of the Charleston City Council on Tuesday.
According to the report, city policies state temporary workers can be used at the discretion of department heads for periods of more than 30 days but not exceeding six months.
“It was alleged that there was inadequate documentation surrounding two temporary employees and that their time frames of employment exceeded the City’s policies,” the report says. “We were notified by the West Virginia State Auditor's Office that an investigation was being performed regarding this and other allegations.”
In the report, the firm recommends the city review its policies surrounding the use of temporary employees to make sure they are current, consistently followed and “provide for appropriate document retention and transparency.”
The report also recommends the city take any corrective action outlined in any findings by the state Auditor’s Office.
Kallie Cart, deputy chief of staff for the state Auditor’s Office, said the office does not comment on the existence of investigations.
“All we can say regarding the final report is that if and when a final report becomes available, we always make that public knowledge,” Cart said.
The city’s practices concerning temporary employees were first called into question in a September report from WCHS-TV that said one current and one former member of Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin's staff, contracted through United Talent Staffing Services, were paid for 40 hours a week each week since they started, even during holidays and while on vacation, though the staffing agency does offer workers paid time off for vacations or holidays.
The story also indicated the city did not require the employees to fill out a time sheet for their hours worked.
After the story aired, Matt Sutton, Goodwin’s chief of staff, told the Gazette-Mail the city administration started requiring the current employee to keep a time sheet.
In a statement this week, Sutton said the city began making changes to its temporary employee policy before the audit was complete.
"These changes included better documentation and justification for the use of temporary employees," Sutton said. "While the city will continue to use temporary employees for a variety of services, as has been the practice for decades, the upcoming budget will not reflect any long-term temporary employee funding."
Also in their report, Suttle & Stalnaker note that Goodwin's discretionary funds have been used to pay for funeral expenses and flower arrangements, a practice they say goes against an advisory opinion by the state Ethics Commission.
The report recommends the city stop using the funds for funeral costs, consider establishing a formal policy for the use of the mayor’s discretionary contributions and seek another opinion from the Ethics Commission if it wants to continue using the funds for funerals.
In a statement, Sutton said the city covered funeral expenses for "high-profile" individuals including firefighter Jason Cuffee and police officer Cassie Johnson, which took place during COVID-19.
"We decided to assist in ensuring a large and safe space by covering fees associated with space or Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center services only," Sutton said in the statement. "Throughout the heart of the COVID pandemic, we had to be nimble and come up with new and creative ways to keep people safe. We needed a safe space during the heart of the COVID pandemic to hold this service to ensure the safety of everyone, as these services were open to the public."
Sutton said because the city and state were under a state of emergency due to the pandemic, the administration believes the expenses were "reasonable and necessary to ensure public safety."
"This is not a practice that will continue, as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased and we have all learned how to best hold large public events in a safe manner," Sutton said.
The auditor's report also points out that certain unnamed employees appeared to be paid excessive overtime amounts with no additional documentation outside of time cards to support it.
“While we recognize that the internal control process is being followed, we recommend that clear documentation of the reason or purpose for excessive overtime is maintained to allow for increased transparency and accountability,” the report says.
Sutton said that overall, the city was happy to receive an "outstanding audit." The report's only finding was in regard to uniform pension documentation, which Sutton said has been a finding since 2012.
"As with any year, if we get feedback from our audit reviewers, we take those notes and create new or better policies," Sutton said. "We appreciate their willingness to share their ideas for policy changes. We take all their comments and notes seriously.
"We have already begun the process of addressing their feedback. We have had to make many changes to policies over the years and truly believe we can always make changes for the betterment of our government and our city."