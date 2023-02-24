Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A report stemming from a regular audit of the city of Charleston’s finances indicates the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office was investigating the city’s practices for using temporary workers.

The report from the accounting firm Suttle & Stalnaker, dated Jan. 27, was made public during a regular meeting of the Charleston City Council on Tuesday.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you