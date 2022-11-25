Holiday traditions were in full swing at Capitol Market Friday as families arrived from near and far to pick out the perfect Christmas tree exactly a month before Christmas day.
The trees came from French Creek Christmas Tree Farm in Upshur County. After a shortage of trees last year, Laura Rusmissell, who works with the farm, said the supply seems to be bouncing back this year.
“Last year we stopped selling trees on December 14, which is unheard of,” Rusmissell said. “Usually we’re up and running until the 24th, and it seems that will hopefully be the case again this year.”
The two weekends after Thanksgiving are typically the busiest of the season, Rusmissell said. Between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday, she had already sold more than 40 trees. By the end of the day, Rusmissell expected to see that number at least double.
“People seem ready right as Thanksgiving is over to move into Christmas, and I’m not complaining,” Rusmissell said.
Anna Hetrick, from Scott Depot, arrived at Capitol Market on Friday morning with her whole family in tow. Her children, 2-year-old Norah and 5-year-old Hudson, are old enough now that they’re “starting to grasp” the holiday season and the family traditions that come with it.
“We usually do the whole getting a tree thing the day after Thanksgiving and I think they were excited this year,” Hetrick said. “We love to have a fresh, live tree and this is the best time.”
Hetrick and Rick Pennington, grandfather to Norah and Hudson, said they were looking forward to celebrating Christmas with their family, and a tree ties the whole celebration together.
“Well you can’t have Christmas without a tree, can you,” Pennington said as he held Norah.
This year for Christmas, Norah is asking for anything related to Elsa, her favorite character from the Disney movie "Frozen" while her older brother is deep into a "Pokemon" phase.
Hedrick said both children will likely be happy when they see their presents under the tree this year.
"That's why we do it all really — it's for the kids," Hedrick said.
Brook Carlson drove to Charleston from Fayetteville on Friday morning to find the perfect tree and ended up with two, one of which will go to his mother. Carlson said “authentic is better” when it comes to Christmas trees, and while he lives on a farm and would usually cut down his own, he wanted to give the evergreens on his property time to repopulate.
“We’re looking for one that will fit in the house, that will last until Christmas — you know, what everyone is looking for,” Carlson said.
Friday's weather featured dark skies with a bit of rain. Amee Beckner, of Elkview, said that while it wasn't quite winter weather, the day just felt right for Christmas tree shopping.
"It feels good every year to get back into that nostalgia of the holidays and today is the perfect day," Beckner said. "It's gloomy outside, a bit chilly. The pine scent is strong, and I'm ready for that to be in my home."