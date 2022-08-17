Heavy rainfall late Sunday night and into Monday caused flash flooding that damaged homes and roads, knocked out power and disrupted potable water systems in parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties.
The flooding led Gov. Jim Justice on Monday to declare a state of emergency in both counties.
At least 100 homes were flooded in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County, according to preliminary reports to county officials. Areas of Hughes Creek, Kelley's Creek and Cannelton Hollow were also hit hard.
Residents in those areas are still cleaning up. Here are some ways you can help:
- The Kanawha County Commission is purchasing $25,000 in flood cleanup supplies to be distributed at the Malden Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Grove Fire Department. Both fire departments are also accepting donations of supplies to be distributed to affected residents. The supplies can be picked up or donated between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the fire departments. Supplies collected include: trash bags, shovels, push brooms, mops, buckets, work gloves and disposable cleaning gloves and N95 masks.
- The ACLU of West Virginia is collecting cleaning supplies for flood victims at its office at 1614 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston. Items can be placed in the marked containers in the parking lot behind the ACLU’s building.
- The United Way of Central West Virginia is teaming up with the Charleston Dirty Birds to collect donations for flood victims in Kanawha and Fayette counties. People can bring two or more items to a game at Appalachian Power Park to be donated and receive a general admission ticket for that game now through Sunday. The following items are recommended: heavy duty trash bags/contractor bags, buckets (five-gallon or smaller), sponges, scrub brushes, squeegees, mops, rubber and latex gloves, work gloves, bleach, multi-purpose cleaner, laundry detergent, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, plastic totes, flat shovels and box fans. No clothing items will be accepted. Monetary donations can be made to United Way of Central WV at www.unitedwaycwv.org. Click the orange Donate button and note that your contribution is for flood relief. People who have been affected by flooding and need additional assistance can dial 2-1-1, to reach WV 211, a program of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative.
- Donations of cleaning supplies can be dropped off at the Kanawha County Democratic Party headquarters, 1031 Quarrier St., in Charleston, this week from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., chairwoman Elaine Harris said.
- The American Red Cross of Central Appalachia has had teams in Kanawha and Fayette County since Monday, spokeswoman Krista Farley Raines said. The Red Cross is distributing emergency supplies, cleanup kits and delivering meals in the affected area, Raines said. They also have damage assessment teams in Campbells Creek, Hughes Creek, Smithers, Cannelton, Gauley Bridge and other places that are identified in the field. “The need for volunteers is always a focus,” she said. People can register on the organization's website and get trained for disaster assistance. People can donate by visiting redcross.org or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Checks can be mailed to 113 Lakeview Drive, Charleston, W.Va. 25313. Donors may put the county and flood in the subject line of their check. A text donation goes to disaster general and is credited back to the area code of the phone number donating, she said. Those who need Red Cross assistance may call 304-340-3650.
- Judson Baptist Church, 320 Eighth St. E., in Belle, is collecting cleaning supplies to be distributed from Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle in the Campbells Creek area. “We're collecting every kind of cleaning supply you can imagine,” Kelli Bolen, of the church, said. “Mops, buckets, trash bags, rubber gloves, disinfectant, bleach, cleaning wipes, paper towels, any kind of paper products, toilet paper, paper plates, paper napkins, plastic spoons and forks. Anything that would make the life of someone cleaning up after a flood a little bit easier.” Bolen said the church will collect items through this week. The church will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening for people to drop off supplies. People can also call Bolen at 304-550-4775 to set up a time to drop off supplies at the church.
- Smithers City Hall, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, is collecting cleaning supplies, rags and bottled water (the main water line will be down for likely a week), diapers and "anything baby.” Checks can be mailed to the same address, but be sure to put "FLOOD 8/15/22" in the memo line.