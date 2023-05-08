Residents of a Charleston neighborhood say they’re concerned for their safety after two hydrants failed as firefighters attempted to put out a house fire late Friday night.
The fire destroyed a house at 856 Chester Road on Charleston's West Side. No one was injured.
According to a joint news statement from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Fire Chief Craig Matthews, the fire department was alerted to the fire around 11:14 p.m. and arrived to the scene at 11:19 p.m.
Charleston firefighters at first connected to a hydrant at Chester and Lower Chester Road, but the hydrant had “minimal water flow.” They next tried to connect to a hydrant at Beech Avenue and Maple Road, but that hydrant also had minimal water flow, the department said.
Firefighters eventually accessed the water they needed at a third hydrant, 1,600 feet away on Edgewood Drive. The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, the 130th FES McLaughlin Air National Guard Base Fire Department, and the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department assisted with water tankers, the department said.
“All of our Fire Department resources were in place — however, we experienced significant challenges accessing a sustainable water source,” Matthews said in the release.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, the fire department said.
No one at the fire department was available to answer further questions Monday.
Councilwoman Jeanine Faegre, who represents Ward 5, which includes Chester Road, said she was on the scene during the fire.
"It was really troublesome to see the firemen scrambling without the tool they needed the most, and that was water,” Faegre said. “It should have never happened.”
She said she believes the city should demand that West Virginia American Water publicly publish a flushing schedule for all hydrants.
In a statement, Goodwin said the fire department was in a position to put out the fire but it experienced a delay finding a water source.
“This is unacceptable,” Goodwin said. “Rest assured, the city and our Fire Department will ensure West Virginia American Water takes all steps necessary to make sure hydrants across the city are in good working order. Doing so is paramount to public safety and the safety of our firefighters.”
According to property records, the home belonged to Ric Cavender, a member of the Kanawha County Board of Education and the director of Charleston Main Streets.
The family dog is missing since the fire, according to a social media post by fellow school board member Tracy White.
Cavender spoke about the fire in a Facebook video over the weekend but said Monday that he wasn’t ready to talk about it with a reporter.
Faegre said she doesn’t want to see something like the fire happen to any other neighborhood. It could have been a catastrophe, she said.
“If the wind had picked up, the houses on each side of Ric's would have burned,” she said. “I was there, I saw the turmoil, I saw the fear in the firemen’s faces. I saw how they were just struggling to get some type of water pressure to that fire.”
Becky Calwell, another Edgewood area resident, said she was shocked to find out hydrants near her home are not working.
"This could be happening all over the city — not just the West Side, but also in South Hills, Kanawha City, the East End, and elsewhere," she wrote in an email to the Gazette-Mail. "I don't know who is responsible for testing all the hydrants, but they need to be tested immediately."
The incident also is concerning for Denny Rhodes, a longtime resident of the neighborhood. Rhodes said he lives close enough that he’s concerned the fire hydrants might be an issue where he lives, as well.
"I feel like someone with the city — a representative of the city or the fire department -- should go around this whole area and check all of the fire hydrants before we have another serious incident,” Rhodes said. “It makes you wonder if this house could have been saved."
A city spokeswoman referred all questions about fire hydrants to the water company and said the city is working with the West Virginia American to ensure all fire hydrants are working properly.
West Virginia American declined to comment.
