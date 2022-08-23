Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Second Street
Councilman Larry Moore is the lead sponsor of a resolution that would honorarily rename the 900 block of West Second Street in memory of KJ Taylor, a Capital High School student-athlete who died in a shooting last year.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The block where a slain Capital High School athlete was raised would be honorarily renamed for him if a resolution is approved by the Charleston City Council.

The council’s Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee on Monday approved a resolution establishing a street in the 900 block of West Second Street in memory of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

