Councilman Larry Moore is the lead sponsor of a resolution that would honorarily rename the 900 block of West Second Street in memory of KJ Taylor, a Capital High School student-athlete who died in a shooting last year.
The block where a slain Capital High School athlete was raised would be honorarily renamed for him if a resolution is approved by the Charleston City Council.
The council’s Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee on Monday approved a resolution establishing a street in the 900 block of West Second Street in memory of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.
If the resolution is approved by the full city council, a second, brown sign with Taylor’s name would be added to the street, but the addresses of people in the block would not change, city planning director Dan Vriendt said.
Taylor, 18, was shot to death April 7, 2021, on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. Dekotis Thomas, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing Taylor.
Councilman Larry Moore, who represents Ward 4 and is a football coach at Capital, is the lead sponsor of the resolution. All 25 other city council members have also signed on as sponsors.
Moore said he has talked with Taylor’s family about renaming the street as a way of honoring him.
Taylor played football for three years at Capital. When his senior football season was canceled due to COVID-19, he transferred to Chandler High School, in Arizona, and helped guide the football team there to a state championship, according to the resolution.
He transferred back to Capital for the spring semester and was set to graduate that May and then attend college, Moore said.
Taylor was an “innocent bystander” in a shooting that was intended for someone else, Moore said.
Honorarily renaming the street is personal for Moore, who said he grew up with Taylor’s parents on the West Side and knew Taylor since he was born. Moore also coached Taylor in football at Capital.
“This is a great thing -- anything to honor his name because the whole situation with KJ didn’t have to happen and shouldn’t have happened,” Moore said.
