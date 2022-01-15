The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, the state’s biggest indoor event for outdoor sports, returns Friday through Sunday to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center following a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
Now in its 34th year, the show traditionally has provided state hunters and anglers with a welcome respite from cabin fever during the peak of the winter doldrums. The show puts attendees in contact with vendors displaying the latest equipment and outfitters from across the continent and around the world who can make dream hunts and fishing trips become reality.
Conservation organizations, hunting and fishing clubs and government agencies will also staff some of the show’s 240 booths.
The show will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $1 for children 6-12 and free for those younger than 6.
“We expect this year’s show to be as big as our past events,” said Glen Jarrell of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, the nonprofit producing outfit the show. “The outfitters and vendors are excited to be back, and I think they may find some pent-up demand from our hunters and fishermen due to last year’s show being canceled.”
“Outfitters from at least 20 states and Canadian provinces will be here, along with five outfitters from Africa,” Jarrell said. “Fishing captains will be here from ports on the Great Lakes to places in Florida,” he added, along with representatives from Canadian fly-in fishing camps.
At least 10 outfitters will be making their first appearances in Charleston, according to Jarrell.
While outfitters book a number of trips at the show, their time spent in Charleston more often bears fruit in the days and weeks following the event, according to Jarrell.
“Most guys need to coordinate with families, friends and work to see what dates work best for them, then get back to the outfitter to book trips,” he said.
Presentations taking place Saturday in the coliseum’s Little Theater include an update on West Virginia’s newly established elk herd by project leader Randy Kelly, a wildlife biologist at the state Division of Natural Resources, followed at 2 p.m. by a talk on “Mountain Whitetail Hunting” by Dave Miller.
Registration for a silent auction begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Little Theater, followed by the silent auction at 4 p.m. and an auction of items donated by outfitters and vendors at 5 p.m.
The DNR’s Wildlife Resources Section will bring its Whitetail Hall of Fame exhibit of trophy antler mounts from across the state and DNR wildlife biologists will be on hand to measure and score antlers taken by West Virginia hunters in 2021 or earlier.
Bow-killed bucks with antler mounts of at least 110 inches that are brought to, or scored at, the show are eligible for display in the Whitetail Hall of Fame as are mounts from gun-killed bucks of at least 130 inches.
For those who aren’t as involved with hunting or fishing as their significant others, the show offers a great opportunity for gift-giving, Jarrell said.
After covering costs, all proceeds are donated to organizations promoting hunting, fishing, wildlife and conservation.