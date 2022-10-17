The Rt. Rev. Mary Adelia Rosamond McLeod, the first female bishop to lead a diocese in the Episcopal Church, died last week at her Charleston home.
She was 84.
At native of Birmingham, Alabama, McLeod was raising five children with her husband, Henry “Mac” McLeod, III when the two entered the Episcopal seminary at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. They were nearly 40 years old.
Mac McLeod recalled that his wife was at first “utterly appalled” at the suggestion. The church was not ordaining women at the time.
“And she said, ‘I think you’re the one who really is called to go to seminary,’” he said.
Mac McLeod entered the school first in 1976, the same year the Episcopal church voted to allow the ordination of women. She entered seminary the following year, he said.
In a 2000 interview with the Burlington (Vermont) Free Press on the occasion of her retirement, Mary Adelia McLeod said her spiritual journey started when her brother died when the two were children. When her fundamentalist family told her the boy’s death was God’s will, she started to question that theology.
“I think that she wanted to learn about a different God and know a different God, and a God that would have love and space for everyone, regardless of race, gender and sexuality,” her daughter, Margaret Leef, said. “That was important to her.”
After graduating seminary, Mary Adelia McLeod became the first Alabama woman to be ordained into the priesthood, according to an announcement from the Diocese of Vermont.
The McLeods’ stint in Alabama wasn’t smooth sailing at first, Leef said. The bishop there, who typically helps priests find churches, told Mary Adelia McLeod she could work there, but would have to find a congregation on her own.
“They did find a church that welcomed her, which was amazing,” Leef said. “And in a southern, small Alabama town, that was very unusual. And they had a great experience there.”
Mac and Mary Adelia McLeod served as co-rectors of St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Charleston, from 1983 until 1993.
Tom Vanderford, now a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, served on the search committee at St. John’s when the church hired the couple. Vanderford remembered them as a stabilizing force in the church. They embraced and carried on Manna Meal, a ministry started by the church’s previous rector, Rev. Jim Lewis.
Mac McLeod said his wife didn’t initially set out to be a trailblazer for women in the church.
“She said to many people that she assumed she would never be elected head of diocese, because no women had ever done that,” he said. “But she wanted people to see what a competent woman priest looked like.”
Larry Rowe, a state lawmaker and member of St. John’s, remembers McLeod saying she felt an obligation, as a woman, to apply to be a bishop.
“She thought that was an important step for the church to make,” Rowe said. “Because, if you remember, the people were questioning whether women could be priests, much less bishops — a turning point in the church.
When she applied to the diocese of Vermont, she didn’t expect to get the job, nor did she intend to apply anywhere again, Rowe said.
“When she was coming back on the plane from Vermont, she said to herself, ‘That’s it. I’ve done all I need to do.’ Then lo and behold, they called her,” Rowe said.
McLeod was ordained as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Vermont on Nov. 1, 1993. She became the third female bishop in the Episcopal Church and the first to lead a diocese.
About 60 people from West Virginia attended McLeod’s consecration service, according to news accounts at the time.
Congregants of St. John’s melted pieces of their jewelry to make a cross for her to use during her time as bishop.
“I think it speaks to how they felt about mama, and how she felt about them,” Leef said.
McLeod donated the cross back to the church a few years ago, Mac McLeod said.
After retirement, the McLeods moved back to Charleston, where Leef and her family also reside.
“I think Charleston and West Virginia meant a lot to my mom,” Leef said. “I think Alabama did, too. That’s where she was from. But I mean, she really grew a lot here and learned a lot and achieved a lot.”
McLeod’s health had been deteriorating since April, when she suffered a brain bleed and subsequent stroke. She died peacefully at home in the care of hospice, Mac McLeod said.
She donated her body to the West Virginia Human Gift Registry.
At her request, her family will host a private celebration of her life at a later time.