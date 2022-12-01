Fire trucks and police cars blocked traffic outside Elkview's Herbert Hoover High School on Thursday, but not for any sort of emergency.
Instead, they were there to help send off the Hoover football team on its trip to Wheeling, where the Huskies will compete for a state championship for the first time in school history.
The success story has been years in the making, and couldn’t have come at a better time for the school, which has been housed in portable structures outside Elkview Middle School since the original building at Falling Rock was destroyed in the June 2016 flood that claimed the lives of nearly two-dozen West Virginians.
Some current students and players -- who were in elementary and middle schools when the flood hit -- lost their homes or loved ones. The surrounding community has been working hard to rebuild in the years since. Residents in the Elk River communities that feed into the school haven’t allowed adversity to stop their successes.
“We’re on an unprecedented run here, academically and athletically, all around. Our kids are doing great things and I couldn’t be prouder,” Herbert Hoover High Principal Mike Kelley. “This is a really exciting time for Hoover. We’ve got the new school opening soon, and we’re going to see a lot of students who have gone without a lot of things for a long time finally get something back.”
Hoover’s Class of 2023 will be the last to graduate without having attended a traditional high school. The portables that have served as classrooms since the flood have done the job, Kelley said, but everyone is excited to have a school of their own again.
“We haven’t had a cafeteria, there isn’t a gym. The portables have been fully functional, but they aren’t without their inconveniences,” Kelley said. “Thankfully, that time is soon to be behind us.”
Kelley came to Hoover in 2009, but grew up in the area. His father, Pete, began working at the school when Mike was just a baby. Watching the football team head to the state championship game for the first time has been somewhat nostalgic.
“I know all the coaches, I grew up watching the Huskies, and of course I know all the kids now,” Mike Kelley said. “For us to make it to the championship so close to when the new school is set to open is really exciting. It escalates the excitement, and I’m proud of the community we have that made this happen.”
The football team’s success, however, is “about more than just football,” Kelley said. As parents and teachers joined students in the middle school gym for a pep rally Thursday, Kelley thanked them for sticking together through the previous tragedies and coming out stronger on the other side.
Klaire Kinder, a junior at Hoover and a member of the cheerleading squad that also reached states this year, said the whole school has been able to grow together through tragedy.
“Things can really only get better from here, and it means a lot to all of us to watch this happen,” Kinder said. “I am excited and ready to have a school next year though. It’s going to be different.”
Kay Summers, the mayor of neighboring Clendenin, where a lot of students live, was buzzing around the auditorium Thursday, shaking hands and hugging students, many of whom she knows.
As the football players exited the pep rally, Summers stood at the door to give them all high fives and wish them luck.
“Can you tell how overjoyed I am?” Summers laughed, standing in the Elkview Middle School parking lot as the buses pulled out. “This is a really big deal for us.”
Summers’ daughter, Carrie Dysart, graduated from Hoover in the early 1990s. Dysart's daughter and Summers’ granddaughter, Caroline Dysart, is a senior at the school and was named Miss Kanawha Majorette at the 2022 Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival.
“We’ve got a lot of family pride in Hoover,” Summers said.
Summers was elected mayor of Clendenin in 2019. She was moved to seek the office to help her community rebuild in the wake of the disaster. It’s been far from easy, but the progress is real, Summers said. The opening of Hoover’s new school next year is a testament to that.
“We’re resilient, and the one thing we have always felt -- we don’t make excuses," Kelley said. "You have to deal with adversity, and that’s part of life. Wishing things were different is unproductive.
"I want people to know that we have such a family up here in this community. We believe in each other and we help each other when things are difficult. That’s an important part of success.”
Kelley and Summers, along with a large contingent of parents, teachers and students, will travel to Wheeling on Friday to cheer on the Huskies against Independence High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
While the ninth-seeded Huskies are the underdogs against the Patriots, the No. 2 seed in Class AA, Kelley said the outcome doesn’t much matter. Reaching the Super Six is a testament to the resilience of the players and the community as a whole.
He is, of course, still rooting for a win.
“There’s no question about what an accomplishment this is,” Kelley said. “There are only two teams playing up there and, for the first time in school history, we’re one of them.”