Ben Salango will seek another term on the Kanawha County Commission in 2022, he announced Tuesday.
Salango, a Democrat, was appointed to the commission in 2017 and won election to the seat in 2018.
Salango led efforts to develop the Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute. Along with other commissioners, he helped initiated 12 weeks of paid family leave for county employees.
“We still have more work to do in supporting the growth of small businesses and job opportunities,” Salango said in a news release. “Special attention is needed in the Upper Kanawha Valley, which has been hit hard by the coal industry decline.
“We need to strengthen programs like UKAN — the Upper Kanawha Business Assistance Program — and spread them to other unincorporated areas, such as Elkview, Sissonville and Cross Lanes,” he said.
Last year, Salango sought his first statewide office in a bid for governor but he lost to incumbent Gov. Jim Justice by a two-to-one margin.
Salango, a personal injury attorney and founder of Salango Law, is married to Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango. The two have two sons.