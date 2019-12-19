Sale of Belle chemical plant to preserve 57 workers' jobs

The planned sale of a methylamines production line at the Belle Chemours plant will head off the previously announced elimination of 57 jobs, the Kanawha County Commission announced Thursday.
Chemours plant manager James Harris informed commissioners shortly before the start of their regular Thursday meeting that a letter of commitment had been signed earlier in the day enabling the sale of the methylamine production unit to Belle Chemical Co.
In September, citing increased costs for production materials, Chemours announced it would shut down its methylamines/methylamide production line by the end of December, putting the facility’s 57 employees out of work.
Belle Chemical, a subsidiary of Metairie, Louisiana-based Cornerstone Chemical Co., plans to take over production of the chemicals, used in the manufacture of items ranging from pharmaceuticals to paints, keeping the skilled workers already familiar with the process on the job.
“That’s great news for 57 families and great news for eastern Kanawha County,” said Commission President Kent Carper. “And it couldn’t have happened at a better time of year.”
Carper credited Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., with helping to expedite the regulatory approvals needed enable the sale agreement.
- In other workforce-related developments, the commission voted to make the first cost of living adjustment since July 2017 to the paychecks of Kanawha County’s 446 full-time employees and 18 full-time Parks and Recreation workers. The 1.6 percent pay raises will first appear in the county workers’ Jan. 15 paychecks.
Revenue taken in by the county is on track to be $400,000 higher this year than the amount received in the previous year, while coal severance taxes collected this quarter are expected to total $140,000 more last quarter, according to Commissioner Ben Salango.
“Overall, the county is on solid financial footing,” Salango said.
- Three Upper Kanawha Valley businesses were approved to receive $10,000 county-funded UKAN loans to accommodate small startups, modest expansions or new products. The loans are forgiven if borrowers maintain startup businesses or expansions for at least two years.
Salango announced that Quinn Creative LLC, of Rand, will use its UKAN loan to buy a high-speed direct-to-garment printing machine for illustrating or adding company logos to T-shirts, sweatshirts, coffee mugs and other items.
Grace Nutter, operator of the Christian Family Book Shoppe, in Smithers, will use her loan to rebrand the family business and develop a new inventory line to meet the changing needs of its customer base.
Wholesale Transmission and Auto Care, in Belle, will use its $10,000 loan to add a new lift and work station to its shop, making possible the hiring of at least one new employee.
- The commission voted to issue a building permit for the new Herbert Hoover High School after county officials determined an outdated map depicting the school site incorrectly indicated a portion of it was located within a floodplain. County floodplain manager Chuck Grishaber told commissioners both he and FEMA officials were confident the new school and surrounding school property were not located in a floodplain.
- Commissioners also awarded a $100,000 grant to the West Dunbar Public Service District to help pay for a sanitary sewer upgrade project serving 675 customers.