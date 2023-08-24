Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

overdose awareness3
Buy Now

People attending the fourth annual West Virginia Overdose Awareness Day event at the Capitol bow their heads for a moment of silence in 2019.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

“Your son’s death was preventable.”

That phrase turned the tables for CeCe and Bobby Brown after they lost their 27-year-old son, Ryan, to a heroin overdose at the Charleston Town Center mall in 2014.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you