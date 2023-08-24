“Your son’s death was preventable.”
That phrase turned the tables for CeCe and Bobby Brown after they lost their 27-year-old son, Ryan, to a heroin overdose at the Charleston Town Center mall in 2014.
“If his death was preventable, then there are others that are preventable, too,” CeCe said.
The Browns turned their pain into action with their organization, Ryan’s Hope, which advocates for those in recovery, raises awareness about overdoses and substance use disorder, and supports the recovery community and loved ones of those affected by substance use disorder.
In 2015, they hosted the first Overdose Awareness Day event at the state Capitol, expecting a dozen people. Instead, 350 attended.
They’ve continued to help host the event each year on the last weekend of August, around the time of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
This year, the event has a different spin with a Life, Hope & Recovery Block Party.
The event, hosted by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, will be held at Slack Plaza from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
There will be activities for children, free food, live music, resources and speakers talking about their recovery journeys.
The Drug Intervention Institute has been the host organization for several years as the event has grown, CeCe Brown said.
Heather McDaniel, vice president of the Drug Intervention Institute, said the event will still recognize those who have died from an overdose while also celebrating those in recovery.
“We really want to give hope to those who may be struggling with a substance use disorder, that treatment is available, recovery is probable and to really highlight those stories, as well,” she said.
The biggest change this year is the location. Previously, it was held on the front steps of the Capitol. The switch to Slack Plaza allows for more foot traffic, access to the splash pad and a stage for the musicians.
This is the second time Ryan’s Hope has put on a Life, Hope & Recovery event.
“When you see that the community is beginning to heal, you need to shift your focus,” Brown said.
She has made sure the Overdose Awareness Day events have always had an element of hope, particularly with resources for those who need help and speakers who can inspire. Brown said she wants to use the events to remember those who have died and honor family and friends of those who have survived.
“Another day is a day of hope,” she used to tell Ryan. “If you have one more day, that’s all you need. You have hope.”
The reminder turned into Ryan’s Hope, which advocated in the Legislature for an act that provided funding for more recovery beds and residential treatment services. Ryan’s story helped bring a face to the problem, Brown said.
He was on a waitlist for two different recovery programs when he died. He would get frustrated when facilities were full or wouldn’t call him back, Brown said.
“We couldn’t get him in anywhere,” she said.
While the fund is saving many, many lives, she said, payment and insurance issues still affect people trying to get treatment.
A person with substance use disorder has a window of opportunity when they are ready for treatment, but if they can’t get into treatment when they’re ready, it might be too late, she said.
The number of agencies and entities providing help has grown since the Browns first started doing this work — another sign of healing in the community, she said.
“People recover, families heal and communities grow,” she tells those opening a recovery facility.
Community members who have been exemplary advocates or peer recovery specialists are recognized at the event. McDaniel said this is the part of the day she’s most looking forward to.
“Working in this field is very hard, and people obviously don’t do it for recognition. They do it because they want to save lives, but there are people who definitely deserve to be recognized,” she said.
“We would just really love for people to come out and see that recovery is possible and just help us celebrate those in recovery and remember those that we’ve unfortunately lost,” McDaniel added.
