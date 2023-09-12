Appalachian Save A Life Day, a naloxone distribution event that started in Kanawha and Putnam counties three years ago, has spread to all 13 Appalachian states this year -- from New York to Mississippi.
This year's event takes place Thursday.
Naloxone is an overdose-reversing drug that is commonly distributed under the brand name Narcan. Narcan is sprayed in someone’s nostrils and has no negative effect if the person is not experiencing an overdose.
Iris Sidikman, Appalachian Save A Life Day coordinator with the overdose prevention group SOAR West Virginia, said that, while they had to make a lot of cold calls and emails to organizations in other states, recruitment wasn’t very hard.
West Virginia, which has events planned in all 55 counties for the second year, organizes Save A Life Day in several ways. Events are headed up by health departments, nonprofits or individuals. Naloxone is distributed door-to-door on ATVs and at local McDonald’s restaurants. West Virginia’s wide range of events helped bring new sites in, Sidikman said.
Across the country, over 180 counties are participating in the event. They are receiving boxes with stickers, kits to make Narcan keychains, posters, buttons and resource material. Some are receiving fentanyl test strips, another form of naloxone or HIV tests, if requested.
Kanawha County will have 14 event sites distributing Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
More than 1,000 Narcan boxes were provided by the Office of Drug Control Policy and the University of Charleston pharmacy school for Kanawha County. (Each box contains two doses.) Fentanyl test strips were provided by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.
Across the state, the Department of Health and Human Resources is providing $600,000 worth of naloxone, the most ever.
The Kanawha County sites also will distribute 1,000 “swag bags,” with a water bottle, expandable towel, an “I carry naloxone” bumper sticker, buttons and other resources.
“Part of Save A Life Day is making naloxone so cool that to not carry it is kind of uncool,” said Joe Solomon, a Charleston city councilman and co-director of SOAR West Virginia.
Reducing stigma
Since Save A Life Day started, the stigma surrounding overdoses and using naloxone has lessened, Solomon said. People used to say things like “Let them die” or “Just Narcan them three times and call it done.”
“That kind of messaging is much more stigmatized now. You sound like you are really coming from a dark closet,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that, three or four years ago, that was a little more acceptable.”
The theme for this year’s event is “Partnering with people with lived experience.”
“We like to say people are the experts on their own lives. It would be difficult for me to meet you and tell you what you need,” said Sarah Stone, SOAR's board president. “I think any sort of change for any kind of people needs to be led by people at the source.”
Stone, who is in recovery, said she’s found that people in recovery are more acceptable to society now. She wants to extend that same acceptance to people who still use drugs. This acceptance needs to start with people in recovery.
“People really listen to people in recovery, and I think we need to be the first to stop stigmatizing ourselves and stop stigmatizing people who still use drugs,” she said.
She pointed out that there are generalizations about people who use drugs, such as they are homeless or are more likely to commit crimes. In reality, she said, people who use drugs are college students writing papers, parents up all night with children or even lawmakers.
“Stop making people who use drugs 'other' or making some people that use drugs acceptable and some people who use drugs unacceptable,” she said.
Chesapeake distribution site
Genise Lalos, CEO of Chesapeake Healthcare Center, said that, in West Virginia, drug addiction has touched all families, regardless of socioeconomic status.
“You can’t just go outside and meet random people and not have somebody have some connection to drug addiction,” she said.
All sorts of demographics have picked up naloxone in the past three years that the center has hosted a Save A Life Day event, Lalos said.
Schoolteachers have picked up some for their classroom. Police officers have gotten some for their K-9 drug-sniffing dogs. One woman has used it twice on strangers in the grocery store.
The center’s event, which is from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, will have free hot dogs, training and treatment resources. Last year, they distributed 87 boxes of Narcan.
Chesapeake Healthcare Center is located at the intersection of Boone and Kanawha counties, two areas that have been extremely hit hard by the opioid crisis.
“With our program kind of being in the center of that, to me that’s a little symbolic,” Lalos said.
Chesapeake Healthcare Center offers primary care, behavioral health care, addiction treatment and year-round naloxone distribution.
Lalos said naloxone works like a bowling ball knocking down pins. In an overdose situation, the brain’s opioid receptor is packed with opiate molecules. Naloxone comes in and knocks all the opiates off the receptor, enabling the overdosing person to breathe.
“It's really good to provide this resource to people that can enable just everyday people to have an opportunity to save somebody's life,” she said. “It's a pretty big deal.”
Using Narcan
When you pick up naloxone from a Save A Life Day event, you will receive brief training in how to spot an overdose and administer Narcan.
An overdosing person will be unconscious, not breathing or breathing with ragged or gasping breaths, have bluish or ashen skin and be unresponsive.
If the person is not overdosing from an opioid or has passed out for some other reason, administering Narcan will not harm them. Additionally, Narcan that is expired also is not harmful, just possibly not as powerful.
“If you’re unsure, go ahead and use it,” Sidikman said.
West Virginia has a Good Samaritan law that provides limited immunity from certain criminal charges if a person administers quick medical help for someone who appears to be overdosing.
Narcan is administered like nasal allergy medicines, Sidikman said. Immediately after administering the first dose, call 911 and administer rescue breaths every five seconds, she said. If the person is not breathing consistently in a few minutes, administer a second dose, she advised. If they are breathing consistently, put them on their side, she said.
“It’s really just part of caring about your community and knowing how to respond,” Sidikman said.
