After being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, one of Charleston’s most popular events will return this year.
The East End Yard Sale has been scheduled for Oct. 9.
The event is typically held the Saturday before Mother’s Day, but it will be later this year.
“It is somewhat of a scaled-back version, just because of the nature of this being a COVID year and the logistics involved with rescheduling it for October,” said Ric Cavender, executive director of Charleston Main Streets.
Registration for the yard sale will open Aug. 1.
Charleston Main Streets the East End Community Association and Old Colony Realtors sponsor the event.
This year’s yard sale hours will be 8 a.m. until noon, two hours shorter than it typically is. Because of scheduling conflicts, nonresidential sellers will not be allowed to set up in the Kanawha County Board of Education’s Elizabeth Street parking lot as in past years.
Another of Charleston Main Streets’ events, the craft beer festival Foam at the Dome, will be on the East End at Washington Street and Elizabeth Street on the same day as the yard sale, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Both events are fundraisers for Main Streets and help to showcase the business districts the organization services, Cavender said.
Last year during COVID-19, the organization switched its model to focus on business promotion and making sure people knew what businesses were open and their services and hours of operation, Cavender said.
“That’s really all we could do; obviously, we couldn’t hold events,” Cavender said. “It goes without saying, we are excited to finally be producing events again.”