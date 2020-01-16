School bus driver cited for DUI following fiery four-vehicle accident in Charleston

A Kanawha County school bus driver carrying six students was charged with multiple driving under the influence offenses after colliding with three other vehicles near the Greenbrier Street exit of Interstate 77-64 early Thursday.
Two children aboard the bus, along with the driver of a car that caught fire during the 8:02 a.m. accident, were transported to Charleston hospitals for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening by Charleston Police.
Shortly after the accident, the eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about 90 minutes, after which traffic was restricted to one lane, causing significant delays.
Passersby who stopped to lend aid reportedly freed the driver of the car that caught fire from her vehicle and led her to safety.
Following an investigation by the Charleston Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit, the school bus driver, Susan Ann Lipscomb, 58, of Charleston, was arrested on three counts of causing bodily injury while driving under the influence. Lipscomb was also charged with one count of driving under the influence with a minor under age 16 in her vehicle.
Kanawha County Schools bus transportation officials and security office staff cooperated in the investigation, according to a Charleston Police news release.