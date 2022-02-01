Former state lawmaker Amanda Estep-Burton is seeking a county office this year.
Estep-Burton, a Democrat, has filed to run for Kanawha County clerk. She was elected to represent the 36th District of the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2018 and served one term, losing a reelection bid in 2020.
Incumbent County Clerk Vera McCormick and Jared Page, both Republicans, also have filed to run for the office.
Also seeking reelection are Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango and Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson. Each is running unopposed.
Kanawha Circuit Court Judges Maryclaire Akers and Kenneth Ballard, both appointed by Gov. Jim Justice last year, are seeking full terms. Charleston attorney Zoe Shavers is challenging Ballard in Division 3. Akers is running unopposed in Division 7.
Kanawha County Family Court Judges Julie Pence, appointed last summer, and Brittany Ranson Stonestreet, appointed in 2020, are seeking full terms. Each is running unopposed.
Additionally, more Kanawha Board of Education candidates filed by the Saturday deadline. They are: Timothy Cavender, from magisterial District 2; Octavia Cordon, also from District 2; Angi Kerns, from District 1; and Janet “JT” Thompson, also from District 1.
There are three seats up for grabs in the nonpartisan school board race, which will be decided during the May 10 primary election. All three incumbents — Becky Jordon, Ryan White and Tracy White (no relation) — are running for reelection. Also running are three challengers who filed earlier — Mila Knoll of District 2, Harry C Bruner Jr., also of District 2, and Rose Lowther-Berman, of District 4.
The town of Belle is holding an election this year, as well. Three people have filed to run for mayor — incumbent David Fletcher, Angie Kincaid and Daniel Patrick Woodrum.
Running for Town Council are Kay Asbury, Van Ballard, Marc Doughty, Nicole Fletcher, Connie Fout, Ray Hodge, Linda Morris, Jacob Syner, Melanie Renee Vickers and Michael Woody.
Jonathan Syner has filed to run for city clerk/recorder.
Ryan Quinn contributed to this report.
Lori Kersey covers Charleston and the county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey