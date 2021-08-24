The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the names of the family members found dead in a Mink Shoals home Monday morning.
Donald “DJ” Thomas, 29, of Charleston, was found dead with a firearm next to him. He is currently suspected by police of shooting and killing his wife, Alicia Thomas, 24, and daughter, Myra Thomas, 5, before killing himself, according to a department news release.
Lona Thomas, 1, was found alive inside the home and is currently recovering from surgery at a children’s hospital in Cincinnati, Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Brian Humphreys said. Medical staff removed one bullet from her head during surgery, and she is currently listed as critically stable in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
People who first arrived at the home, which is located along the Elk River on Elkdale Drive, told police they had not heard from the family for a couple of days, leaving the time of the shooting unknown.
Autopsies were performed Tuesday morning. Humphreys said investigators are awaiting those results and additional evidence obtained through a search warrant to help establish an estimated time of death.
The bodies were found Monday morning by relatives who live in the area, according to the release. The department also clarified the nature of the seven 911 calls made from the house within the past year.
“The seven 911 calls listed have been further examined and only one was related to domestic violence which occurred in February 2021,” Humphreys said. “The others were related to financial crimes, harassment, neighbor disputes and a gunshots-heard call reported by Mr. Thomas about someone else outside the home.”
DJ Thomas was arrested for the domestic violence incident, but the case was dismissed in June after the victim did not appear in court.
Joe Severino is an enterprise reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.