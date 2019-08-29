Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Short-term parking available for Kanawha County tax payers

The right lane of Virginia Street in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston, will be closed to traffic and available for short-term parking on Thursday, Friday and Tuesday for those paying taxes at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office’s Tax Division, located at 409 Virginia St. E.

The deadline for discounted first-half of the year tax collections is Sept. 3. The closure will only apply to the block between Goshhorn and Court streets.

A sheriff’s deputy will be on hand to monitor parking and keep the lane clear of traffic. The lane will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., leaving it open during morning and evening rush hours.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Arthur, Doris - 7 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Dolin, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harvey, Ella - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Hensley, Wilkie - 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Lewis, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fairview Bible Church, Gibbstown.

McElwain, Paul - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Morrison, Robert - 5 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Pierson, William - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sigman, Beulah - 7:30 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Thomas, Beverly - 6 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Underwood, Shirley - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wamsley, Chester - 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.

Warner, Ryan - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

White, Mary - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.