Short-term parking available for Kanawha County tax payers

The right lane of Virginia Street in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston, will be closed to traffic and available for short-term parking on Thursday, Friday and Tuesday for those paying taxes at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office’s Tax Division, located at 409 Virginia St. E.
The deadline for discounted first-half of the year tax collections is Sept. 3. The closure will only apply to the block between Goshhorn and Court streets.
A sheriff’s deputy will be on hand to monitor parking and keep the lane clear of traffic. The lane will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., leaving it open during morning and evening rush hours.