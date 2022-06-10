A chance sighting of a photo posted on a social media page led to a Chicago-area woman taking home the sign that hung for decades over the entrance to her grandfather's tailor shop in downtown Charleston.
On Friday, at the South Charleston home of Gary and Bonnie Brown, Terri Petry picked up the hand-painted sign that once guided customers to the 305 Morris St. shop where Marcus Kornstein spent most of his working life making alterations, sculpting clay busts and dispensing opinions.
Kornstein was also a frequent contributor to the Letters to the Editor sections of The Charleston Gazette and Charleston Daily Mail, and wrote occasional opinion pieces and book reviews for both newspapers.
The Browns remember Kornstein, who died in 1986 at age 94, mainly as an ardent supporter of community theater.
"He would always come backstage to meet cast members before each show, and watch the shows from a front-row seat," Gary Brown said.
For years after his death, "his 'M. Kornstein, Tailor' sign hung forlornly outside his old shop," Brown said. He and some friends happened past the shop one night not long after hearing that the building that housed it was scheduled for demolition.
"I didn't want that sign to be lost forever, so somebody lifted me up to where it was hanging and I liberated it," Brown said. "It's been in my downstairs pool table room ever since."
But that situation was destined to change after a recent series of posts about Kornstein were shared on the "Charleston Memories" Facebook page, and read by Brown.
"I posted back that I had Marcus' old sign, and somehow, Terri saw that post, then contacted me," he said.
"I joined that page so I could read posts to my mom," Petry said. Her mother died last November. "She was born and grew up in Charleston and graduated from Charleston High. She loved hearing about the town and the people there."
Earlier this year, when she read Brown's post about having the sign that hung over her grandfather's shop, "my jaw kind of dropped," Petry said. "I was shocked to learn that the sign was still around."
When contacted by Petry to see if he would be wiling to part with the sign, "I was so happy to do it," Brown said. "It belongs with the family."
Born in Romania, Kornstein served in the Romanian army during World War I, when he was captured by German soldiers and held as a prisoner of war.
"He had started classes at a tailors' school before the war, and learned enough to be able to fix the Germans' uniforms, which would help make sure he was treated well," his granddaughter said. "He was a crafty man."
After the war, Kornstein returned briefly to Romania, where "the Romanian police were watching him because, at the time, he was a Marxist," Petry said. Kornstein lived briefly in Germany before emigrating to the United States in 1922.
After a brief stay in Cincinnati, where a sister was living, Kornstein "wanted to be his own boss," according to his granddaughter, and moved to Charleston, where an aunt was living, to establish a tailor shop.
"He loved it here, and never thought seriously about moving," Petry said. "He and my grandmother were proud to be Charlestonians. My grandfather told everyone, 'This is where I'm going to die.'"
Kornstein and his wife, Elizabeth, also a native of Romania, lived in Charleston's Arlington Court during most of their years here. Elizabeth Kornstein died in 1969.
"My grandfather and grandmother were both involved in Zionism," Petry said. "They had very strong opinions about that. My grandfather would write about the need to support Israel, and speak about it at the Unitarian church. He also had a lot to say about racism, equality and other issues. He was quite eloquent for a man who learned to speak English by listening to the radio."
Kornstein also was a self-taught oil painter and sculptor, who spent nearly a year sculpting a bust of Abraham Lincoln.
"I miss my grandparents," Petry said. "My mother's roots were here in Charleston."
The sign she retrieved Friday, she said, will help sustain her family's memories of the city and her grandparents.
Petry's husband, Chuck, and son, Max, accompanied her on the road trip to pick up the sign.