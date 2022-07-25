Sissonville man killed in car crash, sheriff's office says Staff reports Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Sissonville man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash over the weekend, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.James Edward Wilson, 44, was the lone occupant of the vehicle during the crash in the 3600 section of Woodward Drive overnight Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.The cause of the crash is unknown, deputies say. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesBest Virginia becomes nightmare for Virginia DreamNuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio ValleyThrough waves of adversity, Gorge jet boat tour business surges forwardCollege student looks to open wildlife sanctuary in Boone Co.On A Roll: Retro-fitted camper car makes inaugural road tripGuest editorial: More Republicans should part with TrumpistsDear Abby: After decades of being alone, woman ponders purpose in lifeStatehouse Beat: Big Jim is no CecilHerd That tops Founding Fathers, 77-71KVSS to offer Senior Farmers Market vouchers again this summer See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America