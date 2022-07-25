Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A Sissonville man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash over the weekend, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Edward Wilson, 44, was the lone occupant of the vehicle during the crash in the 3600 section of Woodward Drive overnight Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Recommended for you