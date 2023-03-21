The idea of opening a restaurant inside a laundromat may have sounded to some like an oddity at first. But much like a cheesy meatloaf, the result turned out good to the very last bite.
For more than 35 years, Topspot has cycled in hungry Sissonvillians and churned out regulars with country cooking recipes straight from the family collection of its late founder, Janet Edens.
As her daughter, Natalie Edens-Fisher, tells it, Janet Edens dreamed of owning a restaurant, but never expected to find a path amid sounding buzzers from washing machines first rumbling along inside a mobile home.
"My dad was always so spoiled, that mom would sit in the office in the laundromat and fix dinner for dad at home," Edens-Fisher said. "Customers started saying, 'Oh my gosh, what are you cooking back there?'"
With the wafting aromas piquing the curiosity of customers, when it came time for Edens' husband, Jackie Lee Edens, to build a new home for the laundromat, he returned the favor by making space for a sandwich counter.
"Next thing you know, we're doing a daily special," Edens-Fisher said. "Next thing you know, we're adding another section onto the building. It grew at a rapid pace. It's been a ride."
On April 15, that ride will come to an end for the diner with the palindrome moniker. Fisher died of leukemia last summer, and her daughter has chosen to close down the business to spend time with family.
"With my mom gone, to me, it's like my mom was the business. My mom was the heart of the business," Edens-Fisher said. "Time is a precious thing. I think when you don't have it, you probably look at the world in a different light."
But Edens-Fisher is still hopeful a turn-key auction in May will keep the Sissonville Drive establishment serving the community.
If that happens, it will continue a run that's brought five expansions, two Taste of Charleston People's Choice Awards, recognition as one of the best diners in the state, its products being sold on QVC and more.
Topspot even welcomed former President George W. Bush to its table on two separate occasions.
"My mom was always just such a personable person and could carry on a conversation with anyone. When we were talking to Bush, I guess he was having some issues with his children, don't we all have issues with kids. That's how the conversation started," Edens-Fisher remembered. "[Janet] said, 'I hear you have teenage daughters' and the next thing you know they're talking about kids.
"People in line behind us, the photographers and things, are going, 'Come on guys, come on, President Bush, you've got to go on,' trying to rush him. But they were into a major conversation on kids and families. It was really sweet."
Janet Edens didn't reserve her hospitality for sitting presidents. Edens-Fisher recalled Thanksgiving dinners where family members and people in the community came together like stuffing and mashed potatoes.
"We would feed every officer that was working dispatch. It was, 'If you're working, come on down and have dinner with us.' They all knew what time we ate," Edens-Fisher said.
"We've had customers just walk through the door like we're like open and we're like, 'Hey, today, we aren't waiting on you, you're waiting on yourself, but you're welcome to anything you want.' That's just the way we always did it. ... We just never stopped anyone that wanted to eat from eating."
And one woman was behind every plate of cheesy meatloaf, chicken and dumplings, and baked steak that came out of the kitchen.
"Up until she was probably 81 or 82 years old, my mom could run circles around three 20-year-olds," Edens-Fisher said with a laugh. "Now, she did not care what kind of mess she made. She expected somebody will come behind me and get that, but buddy she was on top of it. If she had time, of course, she came back and cleaned it up, but we used to call her Hugo Jr. after Hurricane Hugo."
As that whirlwind gradually faded from the kitchen, Edens asked her front-end minded daughter to return to the business after a 20-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We made a pretty good team," said Edens-Fisher of their years working together.
Recently the eatery registered its single-best day ever, leading Edens-Fisher to feel fulfilled in her mission to get the place named for her father's employer -- Top's Paving -- in a spot to, fittingly, end on top.
She credits the honesty and loyalty of the regular customers -- a few of whom wept upon hearing news of the restaurant's closure -- with its longevity.
"I never dreamed that it would be like dropping an atomic bomb. I am so humbled by that ... that my mom built this kind of business," Edens-Fisher said. "I think this would surprise even my mom. I really do. We're pretty humble people."
Edens-Fisher took that surge of business as her mother's blessing to close up shop. The little ones with whom she means to spend more time have since offered their thoughts on the woman who started with a laundromat and churned out a community staple.
"My grandchildren will tell you," Edens-Fisher said, "mawmaw went to heaven to teach the angels to cook."