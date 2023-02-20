Sarena Clark (rear) described her friend and co-worker, Julia Wickline, as a "pillar" of the recovery community in Charleston. Wickline (front) was shot to death Sunday afternoon as she sat on a porch on Charleston's West Side, police say.
A friend and coworker of a Charleston woman killed on the city's West Side Sunday afternoon said she was a “pillar” among those recovering from substance use disorder in the city.
"She was strong in her recovery and passionate about helping others," Sarena Clark said of her friend, Julia Nell Wickline. "She was a significant and enthusiastic pillar in the recovery community. A very high-spirited, lively and vibrant person who gave herself unconditionally."
Charleston Police say they found Wickline, 40, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound just after 3 p.m. Sunday outside a residence in the 1000 block of Grant Street.
The Charleston Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, police say, but Wickline was pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation, police say they learned that Wickline was sitting on the front porch of the residence talking on the phone when she exchanged words with a Black male wearing black clothing.
Police say the man pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at Wickline. The suspect fled the scene on foot, going north on Russell Street.
Charleston Councilman Larry Moore, who represents Ward 4 on the West Side, said the shooting took place at a sober living home on Grant Street.
In a social media post, First Choice Services, a Charleston-based agency that operates several helplines in West Virginia, wrote that Wickline was a “co-worker and friend."
“Julia was in long-term recovery, and she lived recovery ‘out loud,’” the agency’s Facebook post read. “Julia was bright and spunky. She was an enormous presence here, adding energy and color wherever she went. She was truly a helper who loved her job and those she worked with.
“We will miss her tremendously. Her loss is profound and will be felt by everyone for a long time."
Clark said she met Wickline in recovery programs in Charleston. The two became close friends after they started working together as crisis counselors for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
“She was one that would help others in recovery, and once you met her, you definitely didn't forget her,” Clark said of Wickline.
Friends of Wickline plan to gather for a candlelight vigil outside Recovery Point, in Charleston, Saturday night, said Kristin Cooper, executive director of Recovery Point Charleston.
Cooper said Wickline had been through a portion of the program years ago.
The Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Kanawha County Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.