Wickline

Sarena Clark (rear) described her friend and co-worker, Julia Wickline, as a "pillar" of the recovery community in Charleston. Wickline (front) was shot to death Sunday afternoon as she sat on a porch on Charleston's West Side, police say.

A friend and coworker of a Charleston woman killed on the city's West Side Sunday afternoon said she was a “pillar” among those recovering from substance use disorder in the city.

"She was strong in her recovery and passionate about helping others," Sarena Clark said of her friend, Julia Nell Wickline. "She was a significant and enthusiastic pillar in the recovery community. A very high-spirited, lively and vibrant person who gave herself unconditionally."

