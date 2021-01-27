The Unitarian Universalist Church, on Charleston’s West Side, was bustling on Saturday as advocates, critics and recipients of Solutions Oriented Addiction Response’s community harm reduction program congregated in the parking lot.
Tables formed a large “L” around the site, with doctors, medical students, volunteers and social workers behind them, answering questions and handing out resources.
It was the first time many involved in Charleston’s ongoing harm reduction debate said they felt progress being made on both sides of the issue.
“There were a lot of good, meaningful and honest conversations,” said Brooke Parker, an organizer with SOAR. “That’s, I think, what we need more of on this, and it’s important for people to know we want that.”
A number of Charleston City Council members attended Saturday’s street outreach event less than a week after some introduced an amendment that would re-criminalize needle distribution in the city, an integral part of SOAR’s services.
As they arrived Saturday, SOAR representatives took them table-to-table. There was a coat station, where people tried on and took outerwear to help keep warm. Attendees were tested for HIV. At a wound cleaning station volunteers helped sterilize and wrap open wounds, some from drug use and others from accidents. There was naloxone, food, bottled water, hand sanitizer, masks and sharps containers up for the taking.
Only one table, where an open box sat filled with brown paper bags packed with syringes, sanitary wipes and a tourniquet, among other tools, inspired criticism.
“It was a good event as far as what the different stations they had set up offered — having so many different resources and personnel on hand,” said Charleston City Councilman Chuck Overstreet. “... Now of course, my feelings on this part — the needle exchange part — I didn’t like that. I still don’t like it.”
Overstreet is one of several sponsors for the proposed amendment. Speaking after the event, several of those sponsors still held concerns about SOAR’s program, a big one being unease at how the operation started. Overstreet said it felt secretive, as if there was an effort to not include city officials.
“That was a lost opportunity to build trust, I think,” Pharr said. “It’s not the last opportunity, though, and I think we all can grow from this.”
King said he believed operating the program “secretly,” and only coming out with more information because of a criminal investigation by the Charleston Police Department bred automatic suspicion.
“How do we trust [SOAR] moving forward?” King said.
Correcting misconceptions
The idea that SOAR wanted to start its services in secret is a misconception, said Parker, and one of many regarding SOAR’s services. As volunteers started more outreach, they would pack up bags of supplies — not necessarily needles — and walk around Charleston making connections to learn more about peoples’ needs.
“People are the experts in their own problems, and that’s what the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says to do: check with the people who you’re trying to serve [and] get their opinions,” Parker said. “It was night because we all work day jobs, that’s when we’re free to do this stuff. It wasn’t to keep anything secret, really.”
And, said Joe Solomon, a SOAR co-founder, the people who need the services SOAR provides know they exist. If someone doesn’t, it’s likely because the services aren’t targeted toward them.
For nearly two years — long before it began its needle distribution — SOAR has held monthly community meetings. They are posted in numerous Charleston-based community Facebook groups. Solomon said people were hired to hang flyers around the city.
Emails provided by SOAR show messages to numerous city council members going back months — before the city’s criminal investigation started in October — inviting them to community meetings. None responded.
Emails received through a Freedom of Information Act request to the city show even more attempts from SOAR to connect with council members after the criminal investigation started. Again, none responded.
Over the last two weeks — after the investigation had concluded with no criminal charges and SOAR’s program had already been the focus of criticism from some on council — Solomon set up Zoom meetings with council members Will Laird, Caitlin Cook, Pharr and Joseph Jenkins, according to emails provided through the FOIA request.
Others — some the most vocal critics of the program — never responded.
“It’s frustrating to hear we didn’t reach out — we’ve been everywhere in Charleston that we can be doing harm reduction work,” Solomon said.
Overstreet said he didn’t believe a rough start to the program should mean SOAR stops operations, but he and others said they want to see “accountability” from SOAR.
“Without accountability, without knowing how many needles are given, where they go, if they come back, how do we know the program is worth the risks associated,” King said, referring to alleged needle litter and needle-stick injuries in the city.
No entity tracks needle litter or needle-stick injuries in Charleston, Kanawha County or at the state level. Calls for stray needles are made to Metro 911, of which there were less than 130 last year.
Needle-stick injuries are only tracked among city employees. Twenty have been recorded over the last three years: eight in 2018, two in 2019 and 10 last year, according to incident reports filed with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
It’s unclear how many needle-sticks or stray syringes found in Charleston are from drug use or insulin injection, as both often use the same type of syringes. West Virginia, in addition to being the epicenter of the opioid epidemic also has a disproportionate number of residents living with diabetes.
King, who is in long-term recovery himself, said he didn’t know these statistics weren’t tracked and would support legislation to do so.
Overstreet, who served as Charleston’s fire chief from 2011 to 2014, said he too would “absolutely” support such legislation.
“Of course, I wish we were doing that now,” Overstreet said.
But, on accountability, the measures Overstreet and King suggest — like requiring a 1-to-1 syringe pick-up and return ratio — are not suggested by the CDC for effective syringe service programs.
And Solomon sees another facet of accountability: as Kanawha County continues to see more people diagnosed with preventable diseases, or die, because of drug use — which syringe programs can prevent — who is accountable for them?
“We care a lot about accountability and we have a lot of questions about accountability too,” Solomon said. “When 1% of the Kanawha County population got hepatitis in the last two years, who is accountable? Who is accountable for the outrageous, 1,500% increase in HIV diagnoses in Kanawha County over the last two years? When Kanawha County loses a loved one every three days for the past five years [to overdoses] who is accountable for that?”
“There is hope”
For SOAR organizers, it’s disheartening to see critics of SOAR’s program write off its scientifically proven benefits while lamenting undocumented concerns. But, Solomon said he appreciates having the opportunity to talk things through, unlike previously.
Overstreet was on council in 2018, the last time a harm reduction debate of this magnitude hit the city as then-Mayor Danny Jones ran a political fight against the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s needle exchange program. Overstreet voted against Jones then.
That time around, there was little to no room for constructive conversations, Overstreet said.
“It was horrible. Absolutely horrible. This issue, it’s always heated, but what happened last time was just, well, like I said: horrible,” Overstreet said. “We all, I don’t think anyone wants to go through that again. There is more here that I think we need to understand.”
A consensus on both sides of this issue seems to be there is a need for more education. Pharr said she would like to see more community education for those who don’t use drugs in addition to people who do and their families.
“Learning never hurt anybody,” Pharr said. “I don’t think it will hurt at all with this situation.”
King and Overstreet said they’d like to see data: how many syringes are provided and returned, how many people enter recovery, etc.
“That would help, I think, and that is a good step toward more accountability,” King said.
On SOAR’s side, there’s a want to understand the underlying motivations for council members’ hesitations. Solomon said they want to ease fears with science where possible, and separate concerns spurred from nothing more than stigma, which endangers people everywhere who use drugs.
“We are here to talk, listen and explain where we can. We want them to understand our goal, our intent, is to keep people safe and healthy. There’s nothing nefarious here. We are a health group,” Solomon said.
Parker said that while there’s a long road ahead for harm reduction efforts in the city, there is also hope. Other cities across the nation are growing more accepting of progressive, needs-based syringe exchanges and harm reduction programs. Some have found ways to partner between grassroots groups like SOAR and city governments.
“In a lot of communities around the country, similar groups that started under the radar have been able to prove they can reach populations that other medical professionals often can’t,” Parker said. “There is hope. There is so much hope out there for programs like this once people see how effective they are. We can really, if we wanted, we can save so many lives."