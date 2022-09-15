Emily Wilcher was sure she would never see her dog again after it ran away from her family’s home on Oakwood Road last spring.
Chi Chi, a 6-year-old Chihuahua/hound mix, escaped the family's home in May 2021 along with the family’s German Shepherd mix, Apollo.
In the weeks that followed, Apollo was spotted once on Stratford Road, though the family was unable to find him. Despite the Wilchers scouring the area, Chi Chi was never seen again.
“We searched neighborhoods for weeks and months,” Wilcher said. “I mean, she even had a collar on with my name and number, and I never heard anything, never saw anything. She just vanished without a trace.”
That is, until recently, when a “social media campaign” in a Fort Hill neighborhood Facebook group helped to reunite the family with their long-lost pet.
The Wilchers picked up the dog Monday afternoon from Kathryn Brown’s home on Churchill Drive, a five-minute drive away from their residence.
“It was a neighborhood effort,” Brown said. “It was just a series of posts and shares, and people logging on to see if they recognize the animal, and then to share if they had seen it or its last whereabouts. So, it was just a thread of activity that that led to the animal being found.”
Fort Hill resident Susie Salisbury spotted the dog at Danner Meadow Park and was one of the people who posted about it in the Facebook group. Salisbury said she considered calling the humane officer about the dog before she saw a Facebook comment indicating it may belong to someone on Oakwood Road.
“That’s one time when the power of social media worked out really well, because we were able to track where it was, and thank goodness for the one girl that ... was in our group that knew the people,” Salisbury said.
Wilcher’s friend alerted her to the posts about Chi Chi on Sunday. The dog had been spotted at Danner Meadow Park.
“My best friend sent me the pictures,” Wilcher said. “She was like, ‘Is this your dog?’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think it is.’”
Wilcher looked for the dog before and during Sunday night’s thunderstorm, but didn’t find her. She and her husband Chris returned to look Monday after dropping off their son at school. They spotted the dog on Gordon Drive, but it ran off when they approached.
“We looked for hours and hours and hours and didn't see her again at all,” Wilcher said. “And while I was looking in that time, I ran into like eight to 10 neighbors. I had asked them if they had seen her and like eight out of the 10 people knew exactly what dog I was talking about ... they had all been trying to get this dog.”
Brown was eventually able to lure the dog into her yard Monday after it wandered into a neighbor’s yard.
“Our neighbor has two young children, and the little girls were able to get this dog into my yard,” Brown said. “And that made me think that she had been around young children at some point because she was not afraid of them at all. She was a little skittish around adults, but for whatever reason she followed these children.”
She posted to the Facebook group and to her own personal page, and replied to posts about the dog until she found the Wilchers.
“It was really emotional,” Wilcher said of getting the dog back. “Me and my husband both cried.”
Wilcher’s 1-year-old daughter is too young to remember the dog, but her 3-year-old son does.
“He was super happy, super excited,” she said. “Because they were in the car with me when we found her, so they were super excited. And my daughter, even though she didn't remember her, she was saying, 'Chi Chi.'"
Brown said seeing the teary reunion was especially emotional for her because she lost her cat, a gray, striped tabby named Ringo, over Memorial Day weekend.
“It did give me hope,” Brown said. “So, it was a bit of an emotional moment, because you could see how much they love this animal and how much they missed it. But it also gave me a little bit of hope that maybe my cat will come home eventually.”
While the dog was gone for more than a year, the Wilchers don’t believe it had been wandering outside for that long. Given its condition, and because they couldn’t find it despite searching, they think someone had been taking care of her.
“The way she looks now, somebody took immaculate care of her, like, immaculate,” Wilcher said. “Her teeth look amazing. She's actually gained weight. She's very plump. She's healthy. Her coat looks great. I mean, she's like the picture of health.”
Finding one of her dogs has given Wilcher hope she may also find Apollo.
“I'm hopeful that my other dog is still out there, especially after this,” she said. “Because, I've been pretty discouraged and sad about it for the last year and a half. And now I feel like, you know, I should probably get back out there and search some more. Maybe I'll find him.”
For Brown, who works from home as a social media manager, reuniting the dog with her family was a reminder of the good that Facebook is capable of.
“I think, if anything, it was one of the first times that Facebook has been used for good in a while,” Brown said. “And I think if I had to say that, maybe not Facebook proper, but social media certainly did its job for once.”