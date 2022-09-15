Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wilcher family and Chi Chi
Chris and Emily Wilcher, of Charleston, stand with their son Benji, 3, daughter Kate, 1, and dog Chi Chi. The family was reunited with the chihuahua mix Monday, more than a year after she ran away.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Emily Wilcher was sure she would never see her dog again after it ran away from her family’s home on Oakwood Road last spring.

Chi Chi, a 6-year-old Chihuahua/hound mix, escaped the family's home in May 2021 along with the family’s German Shepherd mix, Apollo.

