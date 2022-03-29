For 37 years, Margaret Taylor has seen some Charleston families on what, to them, feels like their worst day: when they move into a shelter for homeless people.
“We get an opportunity to see them when they first hit the door, whether they are heartbroken, sad, scared because it's the first time they've been in a facility … “ said Taylor, program director of the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. “To them, they feel like that they have hit rock bottom because they end up in a shelter. This is their last resort.”
As she prepares to retire, Taylor said she’ll most miss seeing them grow and gain their confidence.
“We also have an opportunity to see them grow from day to day, to the point that their self-esteem has been built enough that they don't have to worry about where they go to sleep the next night or what their kids are going to eat,” she said.
She'll miss seeing residents set goals towards being stably housed, and meeting them.
“I will miss the entire program truly because this has been my heart and soul for 37 years,” Taylor said. “But I will particularly miss being able to see the individuals when they come through the door and then see the progress that they make from day to day.”
Taylor has worked at the shelter for 37 years, including 28 as its program director. Her last day is Thursday.
“It'll be okay, I'm OK with [leaving] because things are in place,” Taylor said earlier this month. “Anything you can think of, or not think of, I have it laid out... If they run into difficulties, they certainly can feel free to call me.”
Originally from North Carolina, Taylor grew up as one of 10 siblings a farm where they worked long hours.
“It was a real farm — it wasn’t one those play farms that people have,” Taylor said. “You put in tobacco, you gather corn. You pick cotton. You did it all. It was sun up to sun down.”
“...It was a hard job, but it also taught me great work ethic. It really did,” she said.
Because of her upbringing, she didn’t know much about poverty until she moved away.
"We grew everything,” she said. "We canned everything... So, it was like, to go hungry, I didn't know what that was. To go without clothes, hey, if they didn’t buy them, they made them.”
When Taylor joined Job Corps to get her education, she was given the choice to go to West Virginia or New Jersey. She picked West Virginia because it was closer to home.
“For me, [Job Corps] was a means to get away from the farm. That I could go and get an education, because the farm robbed me of my education,” Taylor said. “Because you worked versus go to school. You may go to school sometimes, but you didn't go to school daily. I didn't know what daily going to school meant.”
After moving to Huntington with Job Corps, Taylor went studied to be an accountant, but the job wasn’t for her.
"I'm a people person, and it took me away from people,” she said.
She got her degree in social work from then West Virginia State College. She worked for Columbia Gas and in substance abuse treatment programs at the former Shawnee Hills mental health center and Thomas Hospital before an opening for a shelter assistant came open at Sojourner’s.
YWCA Charleston CEO Debby Weinstein was running Sojourner’s at the time. To this day, Weinstein said, Taylor’s job interview was one of the best she’s ever conducted.
“She came prepared, not only to very honestly and authentically answer the questions, but she came to the interview with questions of her own that she had written down so if we didn't cover them in the interview that she wouldn't be able to get information that was important to her,” Weinstein said. “She was a superstar from the get-go.”
Weinstein had found her shelter assistant, and Taylor had found her passion.
“It was like my niche,” Taylor said. “That's it. And so that's why I'm still here today.
“For years, I've been trying to dispel the myth that all homeless people are drug addicts and that they're lazy, because that's not true,” Taylor said. “Regardless of the state of mind of any individual. They still want the same things in life that we have.”
Weinstein said Taylor has been a phenomenal leader — both at Sojourner's and in the community.
“She is the longest standing leader working with the homeless population in this community and she’s made it a priority to mentor young men and women who are coming into the community to work with our homeless population,” Weinstein said. “She is such an outstanding leader that she’s been very successful with this mentoring.”
While Taylor is leaving, one way the YWCA is remembering her is by renaming its Education/Job Readiness Center in her honor.
Taylor got the funding for the center in 1994. At the time, at least 40% of the clients coming through Sojourner’s didn’t have a high school diploma.
Today, each year, more than 300 people participate in the program, she said.
Last year, 86% of them were able to find and keep housing and 83% found and kept employment, she said.
“We provide everything here from bus transportation to housing appointments, medical appointments,” Taylor said. “With the Readiness Center, we pay transportation to and from job interviews up until they get their first paycheck.”
The Readiness Center has become a resource not only for Sojourner’s residents but for people throughout the Kanawha Valley.
“She created a truly great service with the Education/Job Readiness Center,” Weinstein said.
Weinstein said Taylor has a deep compassion for people who are in trouble. A lot of people look at unsheltered people and want them out of the city, she said.
"Margaret understands that is somebody's child,” Weinstein said. “That could be somebody's child from South Hills, or from the projects — she sees no difference.
“What she sees is an adult who's sick with addiction, perhaps mental illness as well, somebody's child [who] deserves all of our compassion and our assistance to help them to get on their feet and ultimately become self-sufficient,” Weinstein said. “She's never given up on anyone and that is something that I so deeply admire.”
As Taylor leaves, assistant director Jennifer Fleshman will take over as program director of Sojourner’s. There will be a learning curve, but Taylor has been helping to prepare her, Weinstein said.
“I'm excited about Jennifer's leadership, and very, very sad to see Margaret go, but she deserves this chapter,” Weinstein said.
In retirement, Taylor said she’s looking forward to exploring more of the city that's become home to her.
“[I’ll] just kind of see what Charleston is about, other than working 24/7,” she said. "I want to see what Charleston really has out there, and be able to enjoy some of the things that are available. Because Charleston has a lot of things to do, it's just whether or not we take time to do it, or can take time to do it.”