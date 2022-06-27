A handful of downtown businesses have asked the city of Charleston to reconsider its weekly closure of Hale Street for outdoor dining.
Representatives of seven Hale Street businesses made the request to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston City Council in letter presented during a meeting last week.
“While we acknowledge the origination of this program occurred during the beginning phase of the COVID-19 pandemic to support eateries and restaurants and provide safety for customers, its current continuance is harming professional service, retail, and other services bottom line,” the letter says, in part. “Vibrant and flourishing downtowns rely on a variety of businesses that will keep customers interested and spending dollars.”
The city started closing sections of Capitol and Hale streets in Summer 2020. This year, the city closes Hale Street from Quarrier Street to Lee Street, beginning at 3 p.m. Fridays through 11 p.m. Saturdays. The weekly closure continues through Labor Day weekend.
Naomi Bays, a city council member-at-large said her business, Odd Bird Gifts in the 200 block of Hale Street, suffers when the street closes each week.
“For my business, walking traffic and drive-by traffic too stops at three o'clock when they shut it down,” Bays said. “You don't get people driving by, you don't get people parking, you don’t get people walking.”
In addition to Bays, the letter was signed by representatives Ivor’s Trunk, Stray Dog Antiques, The Healing Tree, Deacon and Deacon Insurance, Tops Off Barber Shop and Head South Beauty Salon.
Bays said a nearby construction zone at 900 on Lee, along with police squad cars guarding the barricades closing the street, makes the area appear uninviting.
“You've got construction fencing, you've got equipment, you've got a cop car with its lights on, you've got an orange sawhorse ... Everything about it looks not inviting,” Bays said. “And if you were turning the corner on Capitol Street, you would maybe not go down that way if you didn't know, because everything about it looks not inviting.”
Bays said she’s not against having outdoor dining altogether, but wants the city and businesses to come up with a solution that works for everyone.
Gina Puzzuoli, owner of Stray Dog Antiques, said closing the street has “killed” her business on the weekends. Many of Puzzuoli’s customers, she said, are out-of-towners who search Google for antique stores.
“They want to come downtown and look around. Charleston is hard enough to negotiate, and with this street closed off, it's abominable," she said. "I understood in 2020 with the pandemic and so forth, wanting to try and get up and running again. Absolutely. I totally got it. But you know, enough is enough.”
The letter says business representatives were assured by the city the street wouldn’t close for just one participant, but only one full-service restaurant and a gelato shop actively participate in offering outdoor dining.
Hale House and Stella’s Gelato and Specialty Market are the only two eateries that have been setting up most weeks during outdoor dining, said Matt Sutton, Goodwin’s chief of staff.
Hale House owner Vicente Cruz said closing the street allows his restaurant with 15 indoor tables to add nine more outside.
“It definitely helps us," he said. “It adds additional seating, and it brings people to the block that normally wouldn't come without having outdoor dining.”
Kim Rossi, owner of Stella’s Gelato and Specialty Market, said she supports outdoor dining and closing the street for events.
“The temporary closures, I think, are great not just for the businesses, but for the town itself, for the city of Charleston,” Rossi said. “I think it brings a vibrancy to the city and the people that live here, I think, appreciate being able to have that option.”
In the letter, business representatives outline three options they say would benefit the most people: not closing Hale Street at all; allowing Hale House, the street’s full-service restaurant, to construct an enclosure on the sidewalk and half a traffic lane to continue outdoor dining; or allowing the street to reopen on Saturday until 3:30 p.m.
Cruz said he supports keeping the street closed, but would also be OK with an enclosure of some sort if other businesses are suffering because the street is closed.
Sutton said at the mayor’s request, he and the city’s planning director, Dan Vriendt, went to Hale Street Thursday to look at what options there might be to keep Hale Street open and still allow restaurants to participate in outdoor dining.
“We’ll come up with a solution here that will accommodate all the businesses on the street and still allow for the restaurants over there that want to participate to participate,” Sutton said. “The truth of the matter is, we started outdoor dining, obviously in the heart of COVID to try to make sure we can help the help the restaurants, but also give residents a chance to get out and do things, and it's just been a tremendous success. And I think not only our residents, but our visitors love it.
“We want to make sure we still provide that experience, but keep all business owners in mind."
While the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration grants approval to its licensees for outdoor dining, the decision to close all or part of the street rests with the city, said Gig Robinson, a spokesperson for the administration.
“Should the city of Charleston decide to change the street traffic and pedestrian flow the WVABCA is ready to work with the city of Charleston and WVABCA licensees,” Robinson said.