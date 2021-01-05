There will be some street closures Wednesday due to funeral services for the late Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King.
Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street, and all four lanes of Virginia Street East from Goshorn Street to Court Street will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
These lanes will be closed for family and funeral home parking and set up positions for the fire trucks.
Services for King will begin at noon in the ceremonial courtroom in the old Kanawha County Courthouse. COVID-19 precautions will be in place and masks will be required for entry into the courtroom, according to a news release from the county.
The services will also be live streamed on the Kanawha County Commission’s Facebook page.
A number of friends and colleagues of King will speak Wednesday, and a burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.