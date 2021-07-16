The South Charleston City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Thursday outlawing employment, housing and other discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The measure adds a city code section on discrimination defining sex to include gender identity and sexual orientation. The move follows a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees from discrimination based on sex.
“With the Supreme Court ruling that came out, thank goodness something came out like that, we wanted to make sure we were in full compliance with federal law for one,” Mayor Frank Mullens said. “And for two, it’s the right thing to do. You want to wipe out discrimination if you can, or at least show that you’re opposed to it.”
The ordinance passed with no discussion Thursday. Councilman Adam Strider introduced it.
“Cities around the state have been progressively getting more and more on board with this,” Strider said. “We haven’t managed to statewide yet and the trend just showed it was time. The Supreme Court has weighed in and said that essentially at least in the Title VII context that sex includes sexual orientation and gender identity, so our ordinance will reflect that.”
There is no statewide protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
South Charleston is the second city in Kanawha County and 15th in the state to enact a local fairness ordinance, according to Fairness West Virginia, a statewide civil rights group.
“Our state lawmakers have failed year after year to adopt a statewide law to protect all LGBTQ people from discrimination,” Andrew Schneider, the group's director, said in a news release. “No statewide protections means landlords can continue to evict gay tenants and businesses can continue to refuse to serve them with no consequences. Until our leaders pass the Fairness Act, it’s up to cities like South Charleston to protect their communities.”