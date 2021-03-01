Authorities have charged a South Charleston man with first-degree murder in the Friday shooting death of a man on Woodward Drive in North Charleston.
Fahim Abdul-Majeed, 40, allegedly changed his story of his involvement in the shooting after nearby video footage disputed his initial statements to police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shots-fired call on the 900 block of Woodward Drive. They found a man, Lee Patrick Davis, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Charleston Police Det. D.L. Williams wrote in the complaint.
Inside the Woodward Drive home were Abdul-Majeed and Amanda Lovejoy, according to the complaint. Lovejoy told police she and Abdul-Majeed were inside the home when Davis approached the residence “causing disturbance and demanding entry.”
Lovejoy said she heard gunshots and called 911, but did not know what happened to Davis. She said she could no longer hear him outside after hearing the gunshots, according to the complaint.
Abdul-Majeed told investigators he was inside the home when Davis approached the residence and had seen Davis cause a disturbance outside, “but did not see what happened or know who shot Mr. Davis,” read the complaint.
The next day, Williams wrote in the complaint, investigators “discovered a video close by” the home that showed Abdul-Majeed arrive outside the residence just after 11 p.m., exit his vehicle and walk toward the home. The complaint does not specify how the video was found or who the video belonged to.
After this information was disclosed to Lovejoy, she said Abdul-Majeed was not inside the home earlier that evening, as she had previously disclosed, according to the complaint. She also said Davis had come to her home hours earlier trying to get inside.
In private message exchanges that night between Lovejoy and Abdul-Majeed, he allegedly told her “this ends tonight,” according to the complaint.
Lovejoy then told police Abdul-Majeed knocked on her door almost immediately after hearing gunshots — he then went to her room and changed clothes, which police later found inside a backpack, according to the complaint. The two then allegedly decided on a story to tell police.
Later, Abdul-Majeed admitted he encountered Davis at Lovejoy’s residence but denied shooting him.
Abdul-Majeed remains in custody and is awaiting a hearing.