A Kanawha County man is facing criminal charges in Washington D.C. for allegedly possessing an unregistered firearm near the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, with police finding his will and a list of federal and West Virginia lawmakers in his car.
U.S. Capitol Police arrested Dennis Warren Westover, 71, of South Charleston, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday near the new fencing around the Capitol, according to an affidavit filed in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia.
A police officer witnessed an "animated" Westover exit his white Mazda in the middle of the street and walk toward the fence line, shouting at the National Guardsmen inside the perimeter, according to the affidavit. The officer asked what he was doing, to which Westover allegedly replied “I wanted to see the fence that was around my Capitol.”
Westover told the officer he drove from Charleston, leaving at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, to make it to the Capitol. The officer asked for Westover’s identification, which Westover produced, then asked if he had a gun on him or in his car, according to the filing.
The officer found a 9mm pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition in the Mazda’s center console, according to the affidavit, and the pistol was not registered in Washington D.C.
Westover was then placed in handcuffs and taken into custody. He's charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possessing an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition.
Police later searched Westover’s vehicle more closely, finding “Stop the Steal” paperwork, which refers to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The paperwork included the names and contact information of both U.S. and West Virginia senators and representatives. Police also found Westover’s will and birth certificate, according to a separate filing.
Two Capitol police officers interviewed Westover following his arrest, according to the filing, where he disclosed “he was about the honesty and integrity of the election.” He said he believed there was election fraud but now it is a “moot point,” and he is now engaged in “righteousness, justice and truth.”
Westover was arraigned before a D.C. Superior Court judge on Thursday and was released from custody. CNN reported that the prosecuting attorney in the case argued he should not be released and that he may pose a danger to the community.
The judge ordered his release, saying "none of the statements [Westover made to police] are threats, they are just points of view,” CNN reported. He is ordered not to return to Washington D.C. until his next trial date, July 1, and to not return to the city unless it’s for hearings or meetings with his attorney.
On Westover’s Facebook page, he heavily promoted “Stop the Steal” content and other unproven statements about election fraud.
He attended the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally at the Capitol, according to photos from a post. Trump supporters later breached the Capitol building, which left five people dead. No photos show Westover inside the Capitol building.
Westover was also among the small crowd that protested outside the West Virginia Capitol building Jan. 9, according to a video post.